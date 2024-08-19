NEW ERA DROPS ITS "FOREVER NEW YORK" FW24 COLLECTION IN COLLABORATION WITH THE NFL

Campaign Creative Directed By Pro BMX Athlete Nigel Sylvester Pays Homage to Iconic New York Natives and Street Style

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand, announced its FW24 collection featuring the "Forever New York" campaign with the NFL just in time for NFL Kickoff taking place on Sept. 5, 2024. . Queens native and professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, was tapped to creative direct and curate the fashion-forward looks. Inspired by his roots and connection to the Big Apple, Sylvester's energetic style as a tastemaker at the intersection of sports and fashion brings forth this first of its kind campaign as the creative advisor sourcing talent and overall look of the campaign. All 32 teams in the league are represented in the full apparel line, featuring hats, hoodies and tees including the NY Giants and the NY Jets.

Scottie Beam and Dave East for the New Era “Forever New York” FW24 Collection Scottie Beam and Dave East for the New Era “Forever New York” FW24 Collection

Ahead of its official debut, Sylvester enlisted iconic New Yorkers to serve as the lead models for the campaign with a nod to the New York Giants and the New York Jets. Sylvester adds a distinct flair to the pieces that blend street fashion with high-end styling for an New York centric look and feel. Rapper and Harlem, NY native Dave East, fellow Queens native, world-renowned jeweler Greg Yuna and radio producer Scottie Beam from the Bronx are just a few of Sylvester's inner circle featured in the campaign.

This partnership, featuring NFL, reunites long-time collaborators New Era and Nigel Sylvester, who first worked together in 2017 and have since launched several successful brand campaigns.

"Working with Nigel once again allows us to tap into his unique vision as both a creative and athlete who fuses artistry with functionality," said Mark Maidment, SVP of Brand and Marketing at New Era. "This campaign reaffirms our dedication to sports culture and passion for innovative design to those seeking an elevated style that feels disruptive and authentic to individual expression."

"Creative freedom to push the boundaries of sport, art, and fashion has inspired me for years throughout my journey as an unconventional athlete in the world of sport. As a creative advisor for this campaign, I personally selected these individuals for what they represent and for their deep connection and impact in their respective communities here in the city." Sylvester said.

Available nationwide for both men and women, New Era's FW2024 collection is offered across all major leagues including MLB, NBA, NHL and more, giving fans a chance to rep their favorite teams in style with hats, hoodies, tees as a foundation to anyone's personal style throughout the fall and winter seasons. The apparel line is on sale now at https://www.neweracap.com/ and other local and national retailers.

Follow New Era on social media channels (@neweracap) and online (neweracap.com) to stay up to date on the latest information on all apparel items.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

ABOUT NIGEL SYLVESTER: Nigel Sylvester, a prominent American BMX athlete, creative force, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and philanthropist originating from Queens, New York, has revolutionized traditional BMX biking with his progressive riding style and unparalleled artistic expression. Recognized globally for his achievements, Nigel has been featured in ESPN's 'Body Issue' and honored in Forbes Magazine's prestigious '30 Under 30' list in 2017. He has also collaborated with Nike and Air Jordan, designing acclaimed sneakers like the iconic Air Jordan 1. In 2021, Nigel made history as the first Professional BMX Athlete signed to Jordan Brand. Committed to giving back, he established the Nigel Sylvester Foundation, dedicated to empowering underserved youth and fostering community unity through initiatives like after-school programs and community bike rides. Nigel continues to push the boundaries of sport and art, earning widespread recognition for his relentless drive, creative vision, and disruptive approach.

SOURCE New Era Cap