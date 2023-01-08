New era in China: Kindergarten teacher passionate about growth of students
chinadaily.com.cn
Jan 08, 2023, 06:16 ET
BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
Jody-Leigh Pienaar from South Africa is a teacher in an international kindergarten in Chengdu. She has been living and working there for three years. Chengdu is a trendy city where new things are popping up all the time and everyone can find their preferred lifestyle, according to Jody.
As a teacher, Pienaar is always passionate about each student's English learning and personal growth. Seeing students learning and progressing has brought her a great sense of accomplishment, Jody says.
Watch the video to find out more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5quFeDx4Yw
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
Share this article