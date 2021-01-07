New Era in Kitchens as Quarantine Heats Up Brand Trust

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid lockdowns and stay at home orders, consumers rediscovered the emotional benefits of baking and cooking this year, according to the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Study released today. As everyday activities were restricted, people turned to their kitchens as a place to find comfort and enjoyment. The trend of Americans baking once again brought about a surge of interest in the brand name of kitchen appliances.

In the third consecutive year, Bosch ranked highest in trust among kitchen appliance brands according to Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Kitchen Appliance Study. Consumers chose Bosch as the most trusted brand in the appliance categories of refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves. The annual study examines trust among residential customers actively shopping for a specific kitchen appliance. More than 30,000 consumers throughout the United States participated in the study in which they reported how much they trust different brands within each category measured.

Bosch has won this distinction three years in a row in the annual Lifestory Research study. Brands that earn and retain the trust for multiple years are the brands that people seek out when shopping for a new product.

America's Most Trusted Dishwasher Brand

In the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® study, consumers rate their level of trust among the most recognized brands in the category. Study participants responses identified several brands that were widely known and recognized among people who indicated that they were actively considering a new dishwasher for their home. Trust was measured with the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score which measures the trust people hold of brands in multiple different product categories. Scores are standardized across more than 500 brands and product segments included in the study, and then rank ordered within each product segment.

As the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher brand, Bosch produced a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.1. Brands in the study included Bosch, Whirlpool, Maytag, Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, GE, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Amana. The 2021 ranking is based on opinions of 8,023 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a dishwasher.

See trust scores, ratings and ranking from the 2021 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher study here.

America's Most Trusted® Microwave Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Microwave brand is Bosch. As the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Microwave brand Bosch received the 5 Star Trust Rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.4 among people actively shopping for a new microwave. The microwave brands in the study included Bosch, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Samsung, LG, Maytag, Whirlpool, GE, Panasonic, Frigidaire, Amana, Oster, Sharp, Westinghouse, and Magic Chef. The 2021 ranking of microwave brands is based on the opinions of 13,378 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new microwave. To be considered, brands needed to receive enough survey responses to achieve a 95% confidence level with no more than a 3% margin of error.

See trust scores, ratings and ranking from the 2021 America's Most Trusted® Microwave study here.

America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator brand is Bosch. Bosch received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (110.9) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted refrigerator appliance brands in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator Study. The refrigerator brands included in the study were Bosch, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Maytag, KitchenAid, GE, Kenmore, Frigidaire, and Amana. The 2021 ranking is based on 8,511 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new refrigerator.

See trust scores, ratings and ranking from the 2021 America's Most Trusted® Refrigerator study here.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

