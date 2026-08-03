New Era Launches 2026 NFL Sidelines Collection with NFL Stars Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Micah Parsons

The campaign video opens with close-up shots of each athlete in their team's gear—locked in, focused, and game-ready. With extreme weather bearing down on each of the NFL stars, the visuals show the performance materials and capabilities engineered into New Era's 2026 NFL Sidelines Collection. Then suddenly, the camera zooms out, revealing the athletes standing side-by-side in a studio. The mood shifts as they interact, showcasing their off-the-field personalities.

"As a longstanding partner of the NFL, New Era is committed to innovation and performance with every product we create for on-field wear," said Chris Koch, CEO at New Era. "Our 2026 NFL Sidelines Collection is built to handle every gameday condition, delivering comfort and durability through rain, snow, and heat. To perform when the stakes are at their highest, it comes down to details—and no one understands that better than the athletes themselves. This year, we teamed up with three greats of the modern game, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Micah Parsons, to introduce the collection's all-weather capabilities and stadium-ready style."

"The NFL sidelines are unlike any other place in sports. They're loud and intense as you prepare with your coaches and teammates for your next opportunity on the field," said Allen, a longtime New Era ambassador who serves as the brand's Director of Billustration. "Whether we're dealing with blistering heat or a relentless snowstorm, New Era delivers gear that's built for all-season conditions in every NFL city. This campaign captures the energy of the sidelines while adding a layer of humor that reflects who we are."

Engineered for All Weather

For the 2026 NFL season, New Era created a two-part collection—warm-weather styles for the start of the season and cold-weather gear that becomes essential as the playoffs approach. Products in each collection are intentionally designed to ensure players and fans can find the style that is best fit for them, no matter the weather conditions.

Both seasonal collections include the 59FIFTY®, 9FIFTY®, 9SEVENTY® Stretch Snap, 39THIRTY® M-Crown, and Bucket silhouettes. The Warm Weather Collection exclusively offers the 9FORTY® Apex, 9FIFTY® Split Panel, Casual Classic, and Visor, while the Cold Weather Collection uniquely includes the 9FORTY® M-Crown, Knit, Skully Knit, Trapper, Quilted Hood, and Balaclava.

The full NFL Sidelines Collection offers a diverse range of silhouettes, allowing fans to choose styles crafted for their lifestyle and gameday needs. Warm-weather styles are constructed in lightweight, water-resistant materials and feature breathable diamond mesh detailing along with a moisture wicking sweatband to stay cool when temperatures rise. Cold-weather styles are also built with water-resistant performance benefits, with select styles incorporating insulation to add extra warmth for late fall and winter games.

The caps are made in each NFL franchise's distinct colorways and prominently feature official team logos on the front encased in a raised silicone patch, creating a look that emphasizes team identity and fandom. All caps are finished with the NFL Shield and New Era flag.

As preparations for the 2026 NFL season get underway, this performance-driven collection from New Era is designed to keep athletes and fans comfortable, stylish, and ready for every play, every gameday.

New Era's 2026 NFL Sidelines Warm Weather Collection is available for purchase today at www.neweracap.com and www.nflshop.com. The Cold Weather Collection will launch on September 28, 2026.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and a 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influential force in streetwear and lifestyle culture around the world. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, New Era products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Lauren Menache, New Era Cap, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC