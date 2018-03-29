New Era Launches Largest Major League Baseball Campaign In Brand History Entitled, "We Who Reign"

"'We Who Reign' explores New Era Cap's idea of modern day kingdoms, with the New Era AC 59FIFTY Fitted as the crown on both the playing field and in street culture," said Mark Maidment, Senior Vice President, Brand at New Era Cap. "We wanted to underscore our deep-rooted relationship with MLB, while nodding to our natural connection to an influential creative class, and we're excited to partner with some of the best in the game across sports, music, art, and culture through this new campaign."

Debuting on the heels of the "Claim the Crown" release – New Era's latest 30-second teaser in anticipation of Opening Day – "We Who Reign" marks a larger shift in the brand's direction, with the overarching campaign transcending just baseball alone, and spanning sports, music, art, and culture. Created by 72andSunny New York, the multi-platform campaign features an array of leading athletes, including Harper; Altuvé; eight-time All-Star Robinson Canó; New York Yankees pitcher, Dellin Betances; Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts; Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez; LA Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager; and Toronto Blue Jays ace pitcher Marcus Stroman, alongside both emerging and veteran musicians, producers, models, artists and creatives such as Big Sean, YG, A$AP Ferg, Rich the Kid, Mike WiLL Made-It, Dave East, Nigel Sylvester, Hebru Brantley, Victoria Brito, Cintia Dicker, Coco & Breezy and Kitty Cash.

An exclusive new film, narrated by Rakim and directed by Marcus Smith, will also feature never-before-seen content including a brand-new track produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, as well as original artwork by Hebru Brantley – all created exclusively for New Era. In addition, this special collective of athletes and artists will be featured in a series of complementary campaign images, which can be seen on New Era Cap's social channels and at retail stores nationwide.

As the official cap of MLB, the New Era AC 59FIFTY Fitted is a lightweight, flexible athletic fitted cap that easily transitions on and off the field. To join the millions of people repping their team and city this season, fans can purchase the New Era Cap AC 59FIFTY Fitted with their team logo of choice at MLBShop.com, NewEraCap.com, New Era flagship stores, MLB team stores and authorized retailers around the country. For a full list of talent participating in the campaign, see below. To view the new "We Who Reign" film click HERE and to view stills click HERE.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP:

New Era Cap Co. Inc. is an international lifestyle brand with an authentic sports heritage that dates back over 90 years. Best known for being the official on-field cap for Major League Baseball and the National Football League, New Era Cap is the brand of choice not only for its headwear collection, but also for its accessories and apparel lines for men, women and youth. The brand is worn as a symbol of self-expression by athletes, artists and some of the most interesting people around the globe. New Era Cap encourages people to truly express their personal style and individuality through its products. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, NY and operates facilities in Canada, Europe, Brazil, Japan, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.neweracap.com.

