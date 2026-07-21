New Era of Beauty Built From Your Biology: BYOSOM Launches DNA-Personalized Skincare!

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYOSOM, the biotechnology-driven skincare brand redefining personalization through genetics, introduces a new generation of skincare formulated from each customer's unique DNA. BYOSOM moves beyond skin-type assessments to create personalized skincare supporting how each individual's skin functions, ages, and responds to environmental factors.

Byosom Face Serum and Face Cream

Positioned at the intersection of biotechnology and skincare innovation, BYOSOM's proprietary GENYQ technology analyzes specific genetic variants (SNPs) associated with skin health to formulate customized skincare. Rather than relying on questionnaires or temporary skin concerns, BYOSOM uses each customer's genetic blueprint to deliver biological insights and formulations tailored to their unique skin profile. "BYOSOM started with one observation: two people can use exactly the same products and achieve completely different results," says BYOSOM Founder, Tomas Smagarys. "That inspired us to ask why skincare remains generic when every person's biology is unique. After years of bringing together experts across genetics, biotechnology, and formulation science, we're proud to introduce a platform that delivers skincare designed specifically for them."

BYOSOM launches with three personalized ways to begin the journey:

Biological Skin Analysis ($249): A DNA-based analysis using an at-home cheek swab with sequencing performed by a certified U.S. genetics laboratory and GENYQ analysis by BYOSOM. Customers receive a personalized Biological Skin Report with genetic skin insights, scores, and recommendations.

A DNA-based analysis using an at-home cheek swab with sequencing performed by a certified U.S. genetics laboratory and GENYQ analysis by BYOSOM. Customers receive a personalized Biological Skin Report with genetic skin insights, scores, and recommendations. Full Experience ($599): Includes the Biological Skin Analysis and a custom Face Serum (1 fl oz) and Face Cream (1.7 fl oz), formulated for the customer's unique genetic profile.

Includes the Biological Skin Analysis and a custom Face Serum (1 fl oz) and Face Cream (1.7 fl oz), formulated for the customer's unique genetic profile. BYOSOM+ ($399/month): A flexible membership that provides ongoing deliveries of personalized skincare while optimizing each customer's regimen over time, with the freedom to cancel at any time.

After selecting their journey, customers receive their DNA-based skin analysis and, if applicable, custom skincare within 30 days.

BYOSOM's at-home DNA screening guarantees data privacy and consumer confidentiality through:

Consent & Minimal Use: Customers own their genetic data, provide consent, and BYOSOM never shares it with third parties without permission.

Customers own their genetic data, provide consent, and BYOSOM never shares it with third parties without permission. De-identification: Samples are identified by barcode during lab sequencing, and BYOSOM receives only the skin-relevant results for GENYQ analysis.

Samples are identified by barcode during lab sequencing, and BYOSOM receives only the skin-relevant results for GENYQ analysis. Encryption: Data is encrypted and protected by industry-standard security.

Data is encrypted and protected by industry-standard security. Access Controls: Only authorized personnel can access customer information.

Only authorized personnel can access customer information. Retention & Destruction: Samples are destroyed within 180 days, and customers can request data deletion.

Samples are destroyed within 180 days, and customers can request data deletion. Regulatory Compliance: Sample analysis is conducted under accredited laboratory standards for research use only.

"Our vision extends beyond personalized skincare," Smagarys continues. "We want to help people better understand the biology behind their skin and empower them to make more informed decisions about their routines. This is just the beginning of what precision beauty can become."

BYOSOM's personalized skincare experience is available now at BYOSOM.com!

About BYOSOM

BYOSOM is a biotechnology skincare company pioneering DNA-personalized beauty solutions through its proprietary GENYQ technology. By analyzing genetic markers associated with skin function, aging, and ingredient response, BYOSOM formulates customized skincare redefining the future of precision skincare.

Press Contact:

Eunique Griffin

The Woods & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Byosom