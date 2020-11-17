New Era of Home Entertainment: CALF G2 Bluetooth Speaker Microphone is available now on Amazon

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CALF, China's leading home-use karaoke machine manufacturer, from Beijing Changba Technology Co., Ltd., launches its first portable karaoke machine – Bluetooth Speaker Microphone G2 Wireless Karaoke Machine on Amazon today. By connecting to music apps like Spotify, Smule, StarMaker and Youtube on smart phones via Bluetooth, G2 Bluetooth Speaker Microphone allows users to sing anywhere anytime with cutting-edge technology of automatic vocal curve correction and 8 different sound effects, which makes users sound better. Combined with speaker and microphone, CALF provides stereo leveled audio performance with beautified singing voice, making itself the ideal home entertainment item for leisure time pleasure and homecation fun.

"Our microphone is designed for people who love music and singing. Since we have 450 million users in the online app which is called Changba, we have the confidence to say we know how to beautify voice in professional way. Thus, we design a strong and highly effective algorithm, which allow you to sing better and performance better and gain more confidence," said Tony Chen, the CEO of CALF. "What's more, the duet mode is another key feature about our microphone. 2 microphones can be connected together. It's the best way to share love, friendship and emotion with others in the language of music."

CALF microphone Unique Features

Professional Algorithm: Based on 450 million customers singing data, CALF invents an algorithm to beautify people's singing, which can make your sound better.

Lovely appearance: Inspired by British Royal Guard, CALF microphone has a unique cute design.

Perfect Sound Quality: High power amplifier with dual 5W speakers provides more shocking effect, louder sound and better bass.

Duet Mode: With duet mode, users can pair with 1 more microphone simultaneously, and then sound will broadcast from 2 microphones at the same time.

8 different sound effects: the microphone embed 8 different sound effects, they are Original mode/ Pop music mode/ Country music mode/ Folk music mode / Speech mode/ Super reverb mode/ Anime mode/ Monster mode. Fit for all kinds of songs.

G2 Bluetooth Speaker Microphone is warmly welcomed in China that attracted many people and even celebrities becoming fans. Featured on many variety shows, this kind of Bluetooth Speaker Microphone earned massive positive comments and discussion on social media for its portable function and studio leveled vocal modification performance.

About CALF

CALF creates the amazing music hardware that shapes life's most epic moments. Based on 450 million users big data in Changba app, CALF has extremely strong algorithm to automatically correct the vocal curve, which made CALF has the capability to let our microphone beautify your voice and let your voice more clear.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/CALF-Bluetooth-Microphone-Christmas-Smartphone/dp/B08L3MTYZ1

