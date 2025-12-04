New Era Support Services Joins the PurposeCare Family of Companies

Community celebrates new chapter with record-breaking celebration and ribbon-cutting at Taco Dale Cantina

Record community turnout celebrates expanded home-based care across five Illinois counties

New Era Support Services has officially joined the PurposeCare family and will now operate as PurposeCare of Illinois – Oswego, strengthening coordinated home-based support for residents across DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties. The transition was celebrated on December 3, 2025, with a holiday party and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Taco Dale, where a record number of families, caregivers, and community partners came out to show their support.

Why this transition matters

New Era Support Services was founded in 2010 by Christianah Olatunji , who built the organization around accessible, reliable, and compassionate in-home care. Over the past 14 years, New Era has served thousands of families across DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties, consistently focusing on maintaining comfort and independence at home.

Joining PurposeCare enhances that legacy with a broader, more coordinated support model. Families will now have access to a single organization that brings together home care, home health, therapy, and social work.

Key benefits for families and caregivers

Stronger continuity of care: One team coordinating multiple services

One team coordinating multiple services Expanded clinical and non-clinical support: Home health, therapy, and social work are now available

Home health, therapy, and social work are now available Improved caregiver tools and training: New resources to support consistent, high-quality care

New resources to support consistent, high-quality care Regional scale with local leadership: Support across five counties, delivered by the same trusted Oswego team

The new partnership expands what families across the region can expect from their care experience. PurposeCare brings home care, home health, therapy, and social work together in one coordinated system—creating a seamless path of support as needs change. Families will have access to a broader network, integrated services, and a team that handles the coordination behind the scenes.

"Joining PurposeCare strengthens what has always made this branch special," said Kathrine Miranda, a long-time Branch Manager at the home care agency. "Our caregivers show up every day with dedication and heart. Now they'll have stronger training, better tools, and a collaborative network behind them. That means a more consistent, connected experience for our clients and more support for the people who make this work possible."

A success story that reflects the transition

One long-time client's family shared that New Era's caregivers "made it possible for our mother to stay at home through difficult transitions." Stories like this reflect what Christianah built—and what PurposeCare intends to strengthen. Many families served since 2010 have relied on New Era through multiple stages of aging and recovery, demonstrating the value of coordinated in-home support.

Community turnout reflects strong local trust

This year's celebration drew the highest attendance of any PurposeCare branch event to date. Local leaders, healthcare partners, and long-time client families attended the ceremony—many expressing excitement about the expanded services now available through PurposeCare.

What PurposeCare leaders said about the transition

"Our Oswego team carries forward a legacy of compassion, reliability, and deep community connection," said Rich Keller, CEO of PurposeCare. "Joining PurposeCare gives families more support, not less. It brings stronger coordination, more resources for caregivers, and a care experience that adapts as needs change."

About PurposeCare

PurposeCare offers the Midwest's most integrated model of care, combining home health and home care services in a single coordinated system. With long-tenured caregivers, accredited clinical programs, and deep community roots, families can trust that their loved ones are receiving consistent, high-quality care at home.

