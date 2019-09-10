New Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop Opens On NIU Campus

DEKALB, Ill., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Bold Between the Breads' comes to campuses across the US with openings at South Dakota State University, Wayne State College in Nebraska, and now - DeKalb, Illinois.

Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop opened its latest non-traditional location at Northern Illinois University (NIU) located in Stevenson Dining at 420 Stadium Drive, W DeKalb, IL. The opening marks the first in the state of Illinois and the 50th non-traditional location for the beloved franchise chain, known for its delightful theme originally based on adventurous bedtime stories told by a father to his children. In addition to the company's push toward non-traditional sites, Erbert & Gerbert's restaurants can also be found in urban centers and rural areas.

Erbert & Gerbert's is on track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. The chain was recently named among the Top 200 Restaurant Franchises by EntrepreneurMagazine. "We couldn't be more excited & proud to now welcome Northern Illinois University to the Erbert & Gerbert's family," said Eric Wolfe, CEO of Erbert & Gerbert's. "The main differentiator between our brand and our competition is the uniqueness & quality of our products, our service platform and our great operating partners like NIU."

"The addition of Erbert & Gerbert's Sandwich Shop to NIU has brought a creative and uniquely bold menu that stands out from the ordinary," says Cindy Robinson, Marketing Manager. "The straightforward approach to business and sandwich building lets us focus on our student and staff engagement, and the excitement of the brand. We're eager to carry on the Erbert and Gerbert's adventure and we're excited for our celebratory grand opening event on campus September 10!"

At Erbert & Gerbert's, bold flavor isn't just a phrase, but a way of life. Fresh-baked breads, meats and cheeses hand-sliced for freshness, and chef-inspired soup and sandwich recipes all combine to pack a flavorful punch. The uniqueness of every Erbert & Gerbert's sandwich extends to its preparation. After the bread is cut, the soft, white dough part – referred to as "the guts" in Erbert & Gerbert's vernacular – is forcibly removed in order to make room for more flavorful ingredients inside your sandwich.

Contact: Cindy Robinson, Marketing Manager NIU

csmith42@niu.edu

SOURCE Erbert & Gerbert's

Related Links

www.erbertandgerberts.com

