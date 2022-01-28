New European Network for Innovation

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to overcome the challenges of the climate crisis by means of future-proof solutions and to use the chances of the digital change in the best way possible, there are plans to expand and further develop the European Innovation Area. In this context, higher education institutions are to assume a more prominent role and cooperate closely with the realms of business and administration as well as interested citizens.

The idea is that insights from teaching and research can contribute to new marketable products and services through the founding of companies and other forms of knowledge transfer. To promote the necessary expansion of universities' innovation capacities, the EU has started a new initiative supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT). With E.I.N.S., the St. Pölten UAS leads one of the 24 pilot projects selected in the first pilot call in 2021.

Using Regional Strengths and European Networks

While global capacities for innovation are concentrated in a small number of urban centres and big universities compete in research-oriented rankings, the aim of E.I.N.S. is the further development of "Smart & Sustainable European Regions".

To do this, the network combines the innovative powers of the internationally successful University Industry Interaction Networks (UIIN) and the European University E³UDRES², a collaboration of six comparably small but agile universities with strong roots in their respective regions.

"A large part of the European population lives in small and medium-sized towns and rural areas. Not only do these regions contribute to the high quality of life in and the cultural identity of Europe – they also breed those small and medium-sized enterprises that are a cornerstone of the European economic performance. All institutions of our alliance contribute to the promotion of innovation in their regional environment. The Europe-wide exchange of experience leads to new impulses and enhances quality", explains Hannes Raffaseder, leading coordinator of E³UDRES² and E.I.N.S. and a member of the St. Pölten UAS' Executive Board.

Inspiring Chat on this Topic

The first public event in this context will be an "Inspiring Chat" on the topic of "Entrepreneurial Education" on 31 January. Selma Prodanovic (Vice President of European Business Angel Networks), Hannah Wundsam (Managing Director of Austrian Startups), Diethard Struelens (CEO of artfuse.io), and Jurgis Prieditis (IT developer and former head of the Valmiera Business Incubator) will join an online discussion panel together with other experts.

E³UDRES² European University

E³UDRES² Entrepreneurship and Innovation Network for Smart and Sustainable European Regions

