New EVs, trucks and vans drive the blue carpet at Work Truck Week® 2024

News provided by

NTEA - The Work Truck Association

16 Jan, 2024, 11:43 ET

Dozens of new products to premiere at commercial vehicle industry's main event

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest work truck event also serves as the world premiere for the biggest stars in the commercial vehicle universe. New EVs, internal combustion commercial vehicles, and the components, equipment and services that make them more efficient and effective for a wide range of vocational applications will debut at Work Truck Week® 2024.

Continue Reading
Don’t miss Work Truck Week 2024 – it’s more than a trade show. North America’s largest work truck event also serves as the world premiere for the biggest stars in the commercial vehicle universe. New EVs, internal combustion commercial vehicles, and the components, equipment and services that make them more efficient and effective for a wide range of vocational applications will debut at #WTW24. Learn more at worktruckweek.com, and register through Feb. 8 for advance pricing.
Don’t miss Work Truck Week 2024 – it’s more than a trade show. North America’s largest work truck event also serves as the world premiere for the biggest stars in the commercial vehicle universe. New EVs, internal combustion commercial vehicles, and the components, equipment and services that make them more efficient and effective for a wide range of vocational applications will debut at #WTW24. Learn more at worktruckweek.com, and register through Feb. 8 for advance pricing.
Work Truck Week 2024 runs March 5–8, 2024, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Register at worktruckweek.com/register. (PRNewsfoto/NTEA – The Work Truck Association)
Work Truck Week 2024 runs March 5–8, 2024, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Register at worktruckweek.com/register. (PRNewsfoto/NTEA – The Work Truck Association)

Work Truck Week runs March 5–8, 2024, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. It encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational sessions and more. Green Truck Summit is March 5, educational sessions run March 5–7 and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 6–8. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association. Register at worktruckweek.com.

"One of the reasons busy industry professionals make time to attend Work Truck Week is to take advantage of the unmatched opportunity it provides for them to not only see, but touch, explore and even drive the latest products from more than 500 exhibiting companies," says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. "Plus, only at Work Truck Week can they meet one-on-one with manufacturer engineers and technical specialists, industry experts and their peers to discuss technology, trends and how to improve their operations."

Many of the biggest product announcements will be made during the more than two dozen press conferences scheduled Tuesday, March 5, through Thursday, March 7. The press conference schedule is available at worktruckweek.com/mediacalendar.

Attendees can review some new products ahead of time by visiting the Product Gallery at wtw24.mapyourshow.com. Register and create a WTW24 Planner to build a personalized calendar including exhibitors, products and educational sessions to maximize time at the event.

An hour before the main exhibit hall opens March 6–7, see what's new from 25 first-time exhibitors in New Exhibitor Pavilion located in Rooms 137–139 across from the Hall I Work Truck Show exhibit hall entrance.

All Work Truck Week attendees can experience commercial vehicles with the latest advanced technology, fuel, sustainability offerings and propulsion systems during Ride & Drive March 6–7. Featured vehicles incorporate advancements that promote reduced fuel usage, greenhouse gases or particulate matter.

In addition to all the new products on display, Work Truck Week also provides opportunities to look into the industry's future. Green Truck Summit focuses on the evolution of the commercial vehicle landscape as the shift toward zero emissions continues to accelerate. Leading commercial vehicle manufacturers will share their latest chassis specifications and designs, review body and equipment installation options and provide insight into future vehicle plans during 15 Chassis Update Sessions offered as part of the educational program.

For more information, including links to register and book hotel rooms, visit worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA ([email protected] or 800-441-6832). Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #wtw24, #worktrucks24, #greentrucks24 and #worktruckweek.

About NTEA 
Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE NTEA - The Work Truck Association

Also from this source

Mary Aufdemberg of Daimler Trucks to present keynote address at Green Truck Summit during Work Truck Week® 2024

Mary Aufdemberg of Daimler Trucks to present keynote address at Green Truck Summit during Work Truck Week® 2024

Mary Aufdemberg, general manager of product strategy and market development for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), will deliver the Green Truck...
Work Truck Week® 2024 schedule released, registration open

Work Truck Week® 2024 schedule released, registration open

NTEA – The Work Truck Association™ has released the full Work Truck Week® 2024 schedule and opened registration and housing for North America's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.