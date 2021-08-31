New Ex Libris® Corporate/LLC Kit and Presentation Binder in Black Suede Vinyl

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumberg today announced that it now offers its popular Ex Libris® corporate/LLC kit and presentation binder in black suede vinyl. The new binder features tight dust protection in the closure without the need for a separate slipcase and matches its brown sister binder.

The elegant black, soft-padded vinyl binder has the feel and texture of fine-grained leather. Manufactured with the patented Debossed Line Design® and Turned Edge Construction, usually found in hand-crafted edition bound books, it provides a tight fit in the closure.

The personalized lettering is engraved in gold leaf on the spine of the binder. The contents are secured by a Velcro® closure. Three 1 5/8" "D" rings hold nearly twice the capacity (310 sheets) of ordinary binders with little extra bulk.

Customers have used these binders for manuscripts, military service records, albums, recipes, historical records, travel records, and many other purposes. The contents can be identified with up to five lines engraved in gold on the spine.

"The Ex Libris corporate kit and binder in black comes from the high demand of our customers looking for another color in the same family of binders. After a case study we found that black was the most sought-after color," says Ann Lutchmidat, customer service manager at Blumberg.

Ex Libris corporate and presentation binders are available starting today. For more information on Blumberg corporate kits and binders, visit www.blumberg.com.

BlumbergExcelsior, Inc., established in 1887, is a leading vendor of legal products and services used by the legal profession, the business world and consumers.

Media Contact:

BlumbergExcelsior, Inc.

Eddie Burlem

800 221-2972 x1612, [email protected]

