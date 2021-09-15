New Ex Libris Esploro Research Portal Showcases Scholarship and Helps Users Find Experts

JERUSALEM, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce the launch of new research portal capabilities in the Ex Libris Esploro™ research information management solution. With Esploro, institutions can deploy a fully branded portal that enables researchers, funders, industry stakeholders, and the public to access publications, explore researchers' work, and find scholarly expertise. The new portal is in use by Esploro customers since September 2021.

The Esploro-enabled research portal draws on the comprehensive data in the Esploro research information hub, which contains multiple types of scholarly information, such as publications, data sets, creative works, projects, and media mentions. The portal enables users to search for publications and researchers with relevant expertise; navigate between researcher profiles; and obtain a comprehensive view of a researcher's work, affiliations, achievements, and previously awarded grants.

Universities can customize the portal to display their brand and make the portal accessible from their website. Developed according to SEO guidelines, the portal framework allows for comprehensive indexing by search engines and Google Scholar.

Clare Thorpe, library services director at Southern Cross University Library, commented, "Southern Cross University Library partners with our researchers to showcase and enhance the discoverability of research undertaken at the University. Esploro brings together all of a researcher's outputs, from a range of diverse sources, and presents them in a compelling manner to demonstrate engagement and impact."

Nadav Doron, Ex Libris vice president of research solutions, said, "We are delighted that the new research portal is now available for all institutions, and we are thrilled to see it live at our Esploro customer sites. The portal is a stepping–stone to increasing the discoverability of institutional research expertise, facilitating collaboration, and enhancing funding."

