New Exciting Book Available for Purchase: CEO of World-Renowned Dance Studio and Production Company Releases Tell-All Memoir About His Rise to Fame and the Incredible People He Met Along the Way

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Available online and in stores across America, "A Foray Into Hollywood" is a story about big dreams and the amazing, once-in-a-lifetime journey it took one man to get there.

Robert Patrick Baker is no novice to Hollywood. From J-Lo to Britney Spears, Usher to Justin Timberlake to Michael Jackson, these are only a few of the clients he served as the CEO of Millennium Dance Complex in California. For 30 years, he provided studio space, offered dance assistance, and even protected secrets for many of your favorite movie stars and music legends today.

Dance, however, was only part of his story. As an African American Producer, he was responsible for bringing legendary actors Ed Asner and Mary Tyler Moore back together for the first time in 20 years for his ABC movie, "Payback," as well as rubbing shoulders and learning from some of the greatest in show business. And through it all, he helped deliver some of the strongest messages for America's racial climate and need for change.

"Foray Into Hollywood" provides a never-before-seen look at Robert's journey from a small town in South Carolina to the bright lights of New York and the sunny streets of Los Angeles. You'll be invited to hear how he made it big and what it takes to have a dream and make it come true. Along with the grit and glamour, you'll also hear many of the fun stories and incredible people Robert met along the way!

