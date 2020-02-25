NEW Exclusive Collection by Brooks Brothers for the White House Historical Association.

The Truman Presidential Seal was established in 1945 when President Harry S. Truman issued an Executive Order which officially defined the Presidential Coat of Arms and Seal for the first time. An eagle's head, which originally faced right toward a bundle of thirteen arrows held in its talons, was turned to face left toward the olive branch it held, symbolizing peace.

Brooks Brothers, established in 1818, is America's oldest retail brand and has the unique distinction of serving forty American Presidents since its founding.

Items in this collection can be purchased online at shop.whitehousehistory.org or in these retail locations:

White House History Shop

1610 H Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20006

White House Visitor Center

1450 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, DC 20230

Items in this collection vary in price ranging from $55-$89.50.

The White House Historical Association will continue its partnership with Brooks Brothers with additional exclusive collections introduced later this year.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

