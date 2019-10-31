New, Exclusive SHINE(SM) Memory Care Program Debuts at the Summit Senior Living

HOCKESSIN, Del., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning senior living community, The Summit, located at 5850 Limestone Rd., in Hockessin has announced the launch of SHINESM, an exclusive memory care program designed and developed by Discovery Senior Living.

The Summit Senior Living

SHINESM is a unique personalized approach to memory care that uses scientific principles to promote engagement, comprehension, and lifestyle quality for seniors living with dementia, including Alzheimer's or other memory-related diseases. Utilizing proven care methods and evidence-based decisions, SHINESM ensures each resident's program is tailored to their needs and abilities—one that will have the most impact in supporting and enriching their health by providing the opportunity to enjoy their best life, every day.

Built upon a foundational principle of deep personalization, SHINESM Memory Care incorporates six points of focus including communication, team member training, a "My Story" personalized biographical journey, an immersive dining experience, state-of-the-art neighborhood design, and life enrichment activities for enhanced personalized care to ensure every resident is comfortable, properly cared for, and set up to thrive each day.

"The arrival of SHINESM to our community represents an important advancement in memory care options for Delaware seniors and their families," said Brenda Cuart-Negron, Executive Director at The Summit. She continued, "Each resident's program is tailored to their needs and abilities—one that will have the most impact in supporting and enriching their health, by providing them with the opportunity to enjoy their best life, every day."

To help fulfill the program's mission, each SHINESM Team Member from the community has been SHINESM program certified and has completed extensive, specialized training in dementia, including Alzheimer 's disease or other memory-related diseases. "Through the use of proven care methods and evidence-based decisions, our SHINESM Team Members are uniquely prepared to deliver dignified and compassionate care of the highest quality," said Roxanne Wilson, SHINESM Memory Care Director at The Summit.

The SHINESM program is being launched exclusively at 36 Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

