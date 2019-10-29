New, Exclusive SHINE(SM) Memory Care Program Debuts at Three Dallas-Area Communities

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A trio of Dallas-area senior living communities—Caruth Haven Court, Discovery Commons At Spring Creek and Discovery Village At Southlake—are among the first four communities across Texas to offer SHINESM, an exclusive memory care program designed and developed by Discovery Senior Living.

SHINESM is a unique approach to memory care that uses scientific principles to promote engagement, comprehension and lifestyle quality for seniors living with dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease or other memory-related diseases. Utilizing proven care methods and evidence-based decisions, SHINESM ensures each resident's program is tailored to their needs and abilities—one that will have the most impact in supporting and enriching their health by providing the opportunity to enjoy their best life every day.

Built upon a foundational principle of deep personalization, SHINESM Memory Care incorporates six points of focus, including communication, team member training, a "My Story" personalized biographical journey, an immersive dining experience, state-of-the-art neighborhood design, and life enrichment activities for enhanced personalized care to ensure every resident is comfortable, properly cared for and set up to thrive each day.

"The arrival of SHINESM to our respective communities represents an important advancement in memory care options for Dallas-area seniors and their families," said Kadie Tejan-Sie, Director of SHINESM at Caruth Haven Court. "SHINESM principles combine proven science and a deeper degree of personalization to bring about truly outstanding care and lifestyle quality for residents, and unprecedented peace of mind for their families," added Jessica Wells, Director of SHINESM at Discovery Commons At Spring Creek.

To help fulfill the program's mission, each SHINESM Team Member from all three communities has been SHINESM program certified and has completed extensive, specialized training in dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease or other memory-related diseases. "Through the use of proven care methods and evidence-based decisions, our SHINESM Team Members are uniquely prepared to deliver dignified and compassionate care of the highest quality," said Dana Rohrer, Director of SHINESM at Discovery Village At Southlake.

The SHINESM program is being launched exclusively at 36 Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. Discovery Village At Dominion, located in San Antonio, rounds out the four Texas-based communities currently offering the exclusive Memory Care program.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

Media Inquiries:

Sam Mohtady, Regional Marketing Manager

smohtady@discoverymgt.com | 239.908.2936

