New, Exclusive SHINE(SM) Memory Care Program Debuts at Three Local Senior Living Communities

BOYNTON EACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three local senior living communities—Discovery Village At Boynton Beach, Discovery Village At Palm Beach Gardens and Aston Gardens At Parkland Commons have announced the launch of SHINESM, an exclusive memory care program designed and developed by Discovery Senior Living. SHINESM is a unique approach to memory care that uses scientific principles to promote engagement, comprehension, and lifestyle quality for seniors living with dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease or other memory-related diseases. Utilizing proven care methods and evidence-based decisions, SHINESM ensures each resident's program is tailored to their needs and abilities—one that will have the most impact in supporting and enriching their health, by providing them with the opportunity to enjoy their best life, every day.

Built upon a foundational principle of deep personalization, SHINESM Memory Care incorporates six points of focus including communication, team member training, a "My Story" personalized biographical journey, an immersive dining experience, state-of-the-art neighborhood design, and life enrichment activities for enhanced personalized care to ensure every resident is comfortable, properly cared for, and set up to thrive each day.

"Beyond the science that's central to SHINESM, we're witnessing firsthand how the lives of both residents and those invested in their care are being changed for the better through the power of this exclusive memory care program" said Lori Rosario, SHINESM Champion at Aston Gardens At Parkland Commons.

"SHINESM principles combine proven science and deeper personalization to provide outstanding care and lifestyle quality for residents, and unprecedented peace of mind for their families," said Nicola Tomlinson, SHINESM Champion at Discovery Village At Boynton Beach.

According to Junia Bernard, SHINESM Director at Discovery Village At Palm Beach Gardens, "We are excited to be among the first senior living communities to be a part of this exclusive, personalized program. Dementia – including Alzheimer's disease – is a very personal condition; no two residents experience it the same. The focus of SHINESM is to deliver a personalized Memory Care built around the resident's unique needs and life experiences. This ensures care that is centered on dignity, respect and quality of life, as well as addressing the needs of the individual and their loved ones."

To help fulfill the program's mission, SHINESM Team Members have all been SHINESM program certified and have completed extensive, specialized training in dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease or other memory-related diseases. Through the use of proven care methods and evidence-based decisions, SHINESM Team Members are uniquely prepared to deliver dignified and compassionate care of the highest quality.

The SHINESM Memory Care program is being launched exclusively at 36 Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

