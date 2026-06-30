New Executive Brief Warns CMOs: Marketing Budgets Are Being Stolen

Anura estimates advertisers lost approximately $165 billion to ad fraud in 2025, with AI-assisted fraud driving even higher invalid traffic rates in 2026

MIDDLETOWN, Del., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With global digital advertising spend surpassing $750 billion in 2025, Anura estimates advertisers lost approximately $165 billion to ad fraud, making it one of the largest hidden costs in digital marketing.

In a new executive brief, "Stop Blaming Your Marketing Strategy. The Problem Is Your Data." Anura CEO Rich Kahn warns that AI-assisted ad fraud has reached a critical inflection point, distorting marketing data, undermining campaign performance, and making it increasingly difficult for organizations to distinguish genuine growth from fraudulent activity.

This brief examines how artificial intelligence has dramatically expanded the scale and sophistication of ad fraud, contaminating the data marketers rely on to measure and optimize performance. According to Anura's analysis of traffic across millions of webpages and major digital advertising channels, fraud rates remained between 25% and 28% throughout 2025. By June 2026, invalid traffic rates had climbed to 40%, representing a nearly 50% increase in just six months. The findings suggest AI-assisted fraud is accelerating faster than many organizations realize, increasing financial losses while contaminating the data marketers rely on to make critical business decisions.

"Marketing leaders are seeing declining ROAS, lower lead quality, and performance metrics that don't align with revenue outcomes," said Rich Kahn. "Many assume the problem lies with their creative, agency, or strategy. In reality, it's often the data they're using to make decisions. When fraud contaminates your data, every optimization becomes flawed. What once required sophisticated development teams can now be accomplished by anyone with an AI prompt and a credit card. Fraudsters are deploying advanced attacks in hours rather than months."

The brief cites Anura's discovery of a new AI-assisted Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) attack in late 2025 that bypassed many traditional JavaScript-based detection methods. Following its discovery, Anura developed new detection capabilities that accurately identified and mitigated the attack, reinforcing the company's leadership in combating emerging fraud threats.

Beyond direct financial losses, the brief highlights a growing concern among marketing executives: declining trust in campaign data. Fraudulent traffic inflates impressions, clicks, conversions, leads, sessions, and attribution metrics, creating a false picture of performance and causing optimization systems to make increasingly poor decisions.

The executive brief concludes that if current trends continue, the financial impact of ad fraud will exceed Anura's estimated $165 billion loss from 2025 unless organizations adopt independent traffic validation and stronger fraud prevention strategies.

The full executive brief is available at Anura.io.

About Anura

Anura is an ad fraud solution that helps marketers eliminate bots, malware, click fraud, and invalid traffic before they impact campaign performance. Using advanced detection technology and real-time analysis, Anura enables organizations to improve data quality, protect advertising budgets, and optimize campaigns using accurate traffic insights. The company serves brands, agencies, lead generators, and advertisers worldwide.

For more information or to request a free Traffic Quality Audit, visit Anura.io.

Media Contact

Linda McCauley

Vice President of Marketing at Anura

[email protected]

SOURCE Anura Solutions