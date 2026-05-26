Anura Publishes New Guide to Help Marketers Understand Invalid Traffic

New educational resource helps advertisers and publishers better understand invalid traffic, fraud risk, and practical detection strategies.

MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anura Solutions, a leader in invalid traffic detection, today announced the release of its newest educational eBook, The Complete Guide to Invalid Traffic, a practical resource designed to help advertisers, publishers, and digital marketing teams better understand one of the industry's most persistent challenges.

As digital advertising budgets continue to climb globally and AI advances, so does the sophistication of invalid traffic. While some forms of invalid traffic can be easily filtered, more advanced threats are increasingly designed to mimic legitimate user behavior, evade standard safeguards, and quietly influence optimization systems, audience targeting, and reporting before problems become visible.

New eBook helps advertisers and publishers understand invalid traffic, fraud risk, and practical detection strategies. Post this

The new eBook provides a clear framework for understanding invalid traffic, how it is classified, and what organizations can do to detect and reduce exposure.

"Invalid traffic is often treated like a reporting issue, when in reality it's a business decision issue," said Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Anura Solutions. "When marketers optimize campaigns using signals that don't reflect real human demand, the impact goes far beyond wasted ad spend. This guide was created to help teams better understand the problem and take practical steps to improve traffic quality."

The eBook covers:

What invalid traffic (IVT) is and why it matters

The difference between General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) and Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT)

How invalid traffic affects advertisers and publishers

Strategies for identifying traffic quality issues

A practical playbook for identifying and reducing ongoing exposure

One of the guide's central themes is that not all invalid traffic can be addressed through baseline filtration and routine traffic quality controls alone. In the age of advanced human fraud and AI-assisted fraud, more sophisticated threats often require deeper validation, continuous monitoring, and adaptive fraud detection strategies.

"Marketers today rely heavily on automated systems and performance data to make decisions," said Kahn. "If that data is polluted by invalid traffic, businesses can end up scaling the wrong channels, trusting inaccurate signals, and making decisions based on misleading performance."

The eBook is available now as a free resource and is intended for advertisers, publishers, agencies, and performance marketing teams looking to better understand traffic quality risks and build more effective fraud prevention strategies.

Download The Complete Guide to Invalid Traffic at anura.io/ivt-ebook.

About Anura Solutions

Anura is a leading ad fraud solution and invalid traffic detection platform specializing in identifying and eliminating sophisticated invalid traffic, such as bots, malware, AI-assisted fraud, and human fraud before they impact marketing performance, analytics, and revenue. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Anura helps businesses make decisions based on real human engagement and accurate data.

Media Contact

Linda McCauley, VP of Marketing at Anura Solutions, [email protected]

SOURCE Anura Solutions