Anura Launches Anura IPDB™ for Real-Time Fraud IP Intelligence

MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anura, a leading ad fraud solution, today announced the launch of Anura IPDB™, a downloadable IP intelligence database that enables organizations to identify and block high-risk traffic before it reaches critical systems.

Built from the same fraud detection intelligence that powers Anura's core detection solutions, Anura IPDB gives organizations access to a high-performance, locally installed dataset that can be queried directly within their own environment.

"Anura IPDB gives organizations direct access to fraud intelligence at the infrastructure level," said Rich Kahn, CEO of Anura. "They can act on that data instantly, without delay, usage limits, or external dependencies."

Anura IPDB includes IP intelligence associated with known sources of invalid and high-risk traffic, including datacenter traffic commonly used to mask fraudulent activity, proxy services tied to compromised devices or abusive behavior, IPs identified by Anura's data as being used for the sole purpose of committing fraud, and other known sources of invalid and high-risk traffic.

Key Benefits of Anura IPDB

Unlimited Queries, Flat-Rate Pricing - No usage caps or per-query fees

- No usage caps or per-query fees Extremely Fast Response Times - Local deployment enables lookup times around 1 millisecond

- Local deployment enables lookup times around 1 millisecond Local Control - Fully deployed within your infrastructure for speed and operational control

Anura IPDB is designed for organizations that require fast, reliable IP reputation lookups and want to integrate fraud prevention directly into their own systems.

Anura IPDB is available immediately. For more information, visit anura.io/ipdb.

About Anura

Anura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating invalid traffic including bots, malware, AI-assisted fraud, and human fraud, all without blocking legitimate users. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and trusted by organizations to protect digital marketing investments and improve data integrity.

Media Contact:

Linda McCauley, VP of Marketing at Anura

[email protected]

SOURCE Anura Solutions