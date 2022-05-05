New Executive Committee Members Approved by WCFA General Assembly

Led by the world-renowned PR expert Mr. Maxim Behar (Bulgaria), who takes on a fresh 3-year mandate as President , the Executive Committee is made up of Mr. Aaron Kwittken (US), Founder and CEO of Prophet, Mrs. Mai Anh Le (Vietnam), Regional Country Manager at Global PR Hub, Mr. Stuart Bruce (UK), Founder and Managing Consultant of Stuart Bruce Associates, and Mrs. Thabisile Phumo (South Africa), Senior VP and Head of Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater, who are tasked with developing the Association through the next exciting phase of its global and programmatic expansion .

"It is the second time in WCFA's history to hold the General Assembly virtually and again we perfectly managed to balance between the legal requirements and the digital interactive format. I am proud and very happy to be re-elected as President and look forward to provide new momentum to our Association together with such a motivated and experienced Executive Committee," said Maxim Behar, re-elected President of WCFA.

Mrs. Mina Nazari, based in Iran, will act as an external Controller on key Executive Committee matters.

During the annual General Meeting were also elected the members of the first WCFA Global Advisory Board, comprised of key business representatives with deep experience in communications. The Board is made up of Alasdair Townsend (Brazil), Cesare Valli (Italy), Ganesh Chandrasekaran (India), German Saa (Japan), Hesham Mesbah (United States), Michael Schröder (Germany), Nurul Ashiqin Shamsuri (Malaysia), Pelin Kocaalp (Turkey), Rosanne Bourque (Canada), Saurabh Uboweja (India), Tatevik Simonyan (Armenia), Vlad Bazikalov (United Kingdom), and Zsofia Lakatos (Hungary).

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

