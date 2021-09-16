New Executive Hire: David Rolling Joins Journey as Vice President of Customer Success

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey, Inc., a Denver based identity and security firm, continues to grow its executive team with the addition of David Rolling, an experienced and accomplished Customer Success leader with an established track record of developing and leading high-performing global services organizations.

David is joining Journey as Vice President of Customer Success, where he will build out and lead the team for onboarding customers to Journey's patented and award-winning Trusted Identity Platform. His organization is responsible for ensuring customers are realizing maximum business value from Journey's identity solutions. Starting from the early stages of onboarding & adoption through the lifecycle of operational lifetime value, David's team will be focused on assisting customers in meeting their operational, risk management, and financial objectives.

David's impressive career has included executive roles at Avaya, Verizon, Aspect and RingCentral, among others, where he demonstrated great success designing and deploying proactive methodologies to optimize customer experience, operations, financial goals, and quality.

"We are thrilled to have David Rolling join our leadership team to continue our momentum as we bring customers onto Journey's Trusted Identity Platform. David's deep technical and process experience in the Contact Center, Software and SaaS space is a perfect fit for Journey during our critical growth phase," said Brett Shockley, Journey CEO.

"I look forward to working with the team at Journey and our clients as we integrate digital identity solutions into their environments." said David. "It's really exciting to be able to make such a difference in protecting businesses and their customers from fraud while also creating enormous value in customer experience and contact center operations."

About Journey

Journey's award-winning Trusted Identity Platform simplifies the development of digital relationships between businesses and their customers. Based on patented Zero Knowledge™ Network technology, contact center agents, bots and other self-service applications can request, collect, verify and route customer data from a variety of biometrics to eSignatures, payments and other sensitive information without exposing customer data. The Trusted Identity Platform blends customer journeys across channels, eliminating the traditional tradeoff between fraud and friction while simultaneously solving for security, privacy and extraordinary customer experiences. Journey is led by well-known veterans from the contact center, security and networking industries. Learn more at www.journeyid.com .

