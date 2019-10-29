New Executive Job Search Book from Great Resumes Fast Shows C-Suite Leaders How to Stand Out in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The job market for C-suite executives has changed dramatically. Top-level executives who plan to look for a new job in the new year can find out what's changed and the exact blueprint you need to stand out in a new, free, ebook: "The Executive's Guide to Landing a Job in 2020," published by Great Resumes Fast, of Jacksonville.

(PRNewsfoto/Great Resumes Fast) Jessica Holbrook Hernandez

"Have you recently realized that the job search process is nothing like what it used to be? Are you worried that it will take a lot more effort to stand out now, despite having years of top-level experience under your belt? As frustrating as this situation may seem, my new ebook offers hope that you can tackle these issues successfully with a bit of insider help," said Jessica Holbrook Hernandez, president of the award-winning Great Resumes Fast, based in Jacksonville.

To get a free copy of the e-book, go to https://buff.ly/2BQHG5S

Executives will learn which strategies to focus on and what it takes to get noticed in a good way.

Inside, you'll also find:

How to optimize your resume for ATS so you're not applying to 100's of online jobs with no response.

How the job market has changed and what you need to do to get noticed.

Insider interview preparation tips so you get more offers.

Strategies for building an online presence (LinkedIn profile) that will attract the right opportunities.

"Consider this ebook your blueprint to landing your next opportunity faster," she said. "Follow these tips and you'll be one step closer to positioning yourself as a candidate companies will compete over."

One way hiring has changed is with the online resume.

Some large companies use applicant tracking systems (or ATS) to filter out candidates by specific keywords. This way a hiring manager only has to look over 100 resumes rather than 10,000.

"But if you don't have the right combination of keywords, you may not make it past this first checkpoint despite having all the necessary qualifications," she said.

For more information, go to https://www.greatresumesfast.com

About Jessica Holbrook Hernandez and Great Resumes Fast

Jessica Holbrook Hernandez is President and CEO of Great Resumes Fast, a top-rated, award-winning executive resume writing service for executives. A Certified Social Branding Analyst, executive resume writer, and former recruiter for Fortune 500 companies, Jessica and her team create expertly-targeted executive resumes and LinkedIn profiles for busy executives. Jessica has been quoted hundreds of times in major media outlets: The Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, Fast Company, and many others.

Great Resumes Fast has received nearly a dozen awards for excellence, including five consecutive honors for Best Executive Resume Writing Service.

Media Contact

Jessica Holbrook Hernandez

228106@email4pr.com

800-991-5187

SOURCE Great Resumes Fast

Related Links

https://www.greatresumesfast.com

