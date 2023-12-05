NEW EXECUTIVE POSITION ADDS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM TO POSITION KYTHERA FOR GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Chief Science Officer  to lead Life Science and Pharma initiatives at Kythera Labs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kythera Labs, a leading healthcare technology and data analytics company, announces the appointment of Glynn Dennis, Jr., Ph.D., as its new Chief Science Officer (CSO). Glynn joins the Kythera Labs executive team and leads Life Science and Pharma initiatives, including research and product development. Glynn has served in numerous scientific, data, and AI leadership roles across the industry, including at NIAID, Genentech, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and AstraZeneca. 

Glynn Dennis, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer
"Glynn is a deeply technical and seasoned leader with over two decades of invaluable expertise in Data & AI within the Life Science sector," said Jeff McDonald, CEO, Kythera Labs.  "His scientific expertise spans across drug development, from omics-driven target discovery to algorithm development for digital endpoints in clinical trials. Kythera Labs will benefit from his leadership, building value through AI, data science, and research within Life Sciences as we position ourselves to accelerate our market opportunities and growth." 

"It is a very exciting time in Life Sciences. For decades, we have been collecting vast amounts of data and deepening our molecular understanding of biology in health and disease. Yet turning that data and knowledge into meaningful health outcomes remains challenging because of the gaps between R&D, clinical trials, and what's actually happening at the point-of-care for patients. Bridging this gap represents a step-change in the industry. And doing so requires new thinking and new approaches. It's a pivotal moment in the industry, and Kythera Labs is very well-positioned to seize it," said Glynn Dennis, Jr., Ph.D.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data and technology company that enables Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations to rapidly integrate, access, and analyze healthcare data with scale and speed through the Wayfinder data science platform and pre-configured data pipelines, data science toolkits, and remastered data sets for competitive advantages across markets.

Learn more at www.kytheralabs.com or follow Kythera Labs on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kythera Labs

News Releases in Similar Topics

