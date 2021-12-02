New Executive Summary of Critical High-Level Operating Data from Rapid Recon™ Now Auto-Delivered to Dealership Executives, Company Upgrades Its New Online Vehicle Description Tool

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon announced two new features to give users of its industry-leading reconditioning communications and workflow software more flexibility, operating insight, and consumer engagement.

Rapid Recon is the #1 best-selling reconditioning software, enabling automobile dealerships to maximize used car sales and profitability by improving the speed-to-sale of their used car inventory.

Just released are a new Executive Summary and a clickable customer-facing option for Rapid Recon's Digital Vehicle Portfolio powered by iPacket®, the #1 provider of digital sales presentation solutions for dealers to convert more shoppers to engaged and active sales leads.

The new Executive Summary automatically delivers critical operating data catering to managers who need a high-level view of their dealership. Executive Summary is an automated email comprising information essential for improved used car sales performance. This data includes the dealership's reconditioning time-to-line and average days in recon performance numbers, reconditioning costs by recon process phase, vehicle counts, and more.

The latest update to the Rapid Recon Digital Vehicle Portfolio (DVP) is an enhanced Online description tool. This customer-facing option is for dealerships enrolled in the Rapid Recon Digital Vehicle Portfolio. Clicking the feature keeps technicians' notes separate and invisible from shoppers using the dealer's online DVP sales too to evaluate their confidence in the integrity of the dealer's used cars and to build trust in the dealership.

The DVP helps dealers convert more shoppers to engaged and active sales leads. The tool gives online shoppers detailed, accurate and clickable VIN-specific insight into a dealer's used car inventory, including:

Recon Summary Reports that educate shoppers on the quality and integrity of the dealer's vehicles and dealership

The original OEM MSRP Window Sticker

New Car Brochure

Certified Pre-Owned or In-House Warranty Docs

Other value-building documentation

Other content provided by the Digital Vehicle Portfolio includes the vehicle history report, warranty options, and the dealership's "Why Shop Here" marketing messaging.

