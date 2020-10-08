New Executive Vision for Atlas AI to Deliver Unparalleled Insight into Global Economic Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Atlas AI announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Abraham (Abe) Tarapani as Chief Executive Officer, where he joins a multi-disciplinary team of experts with backgrounds in machine learning, multispectral imagery product development, econometric analysis and international development. Abe has been a longstanding strategic advisor to Atlas AI which is on track this year to grow revenue 300% and more than double headcount.

"I'm honored to join Atlas AI for the next chapter of the company's journey," Tarapani said. "I've seen the company grow from the kernel of a vision at Stanford University into a technology leader at the intersection of machine learning, remote sensing and economic development, and yet I know we are just getting started. It's thrilling to join such an exceptional team, including backgrounds at Planet, Esri, Deloitte and some of the leading PhD programs in the country, and I look forward to collaborating with them to execute on our ambitious mission."

Prior to Atlas AI Abe served as a Principal at Incandescent, a boutique consulting firm where he advised a portfolio of CEOs and philanthropic leaders building innovative social enterprises. Previously he served as Director of Business Development at Premise Data, a tech startup capturing ground-sourced data to measure economic trends in emerging markets, where he led the early buildout of Premise's international development business.

Abe takes the reins of Atlas AI at a time when high quality socioeconomic data are more critical than ever to accelerate investments into emerging markets, and to ensure equitable access to the benefits that stronger industry and expanded infrastructure bring (read more about the company's ambitious direction in Abe's latest blog Charting the Future of Atlas AI.

"Atlas AI is on a path to building the economic intelligence engine that will guide how upwards of a trillion dollars are invested annually into emerging markets, with the aim of realizing a more sustainable future," said Atlas AI Chairman and Airbus Ventures Partner Lewis Pinault. "Abe's history advising Atlas AI's founding team and his combined background in emerging market infrastructure development together with data and analytics technology commercialization allow him to chart a distinctively compelling direction for the company. Drawing on both Airbus Ventures and the Rockefeller Foundation as key investors committed to collaborative systems that address planetary needs, Abe is a natural leader to see through Atlas AI's vital ambitions."

About Atlas AI

Atlas AI, founded in 2018, monitors the drivers of economic development across the emerging markets so that financial capital can advance societal well-being. Bringing together world class machine learning talent and deep emerging market domain experience, Atlas AI develops software that allows customers to more effectively plan and monitor high stakes investments including distributed infrastructure, agribusiness, social welfare programs and market expansion initiatives. It is a public benefit corporation, founded by a team of professors at Stanford University, established in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation with support from Airbus Ventures and Micron Technology Inc. Visit http://atlasai.co.

