New Exhibit "1968: Civil Rights at 50" Opens Today

Historic images and print news artifacts highlight the landmark events of the year, including:

An original Newseum-produced film, "Justice for All," about the protests by track and field medal winners John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics that resonate with today's NFL protests. The film features interviews with NFL player Michael Bennett , Harry Edwards , co-founder of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, author and sports historian Dave Zirin and USA TODAY columnist Christine Brennan .

and at the 1968 Olympics that resonate with today's NFL protests. The film features interviews with NFL player , , co-founder of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, author and sports historian and columnist . Newspapers and magazines from the Newseum's collection of 40,000 print news artifacts, including Jet magazine's reporting on the Orangeburg massacre and the Poor People's Campaign; the New Left Notes underground newspaper; a Life magazine featuring photography by Gordon Parks ; Ebony, Life and the Los Angeles Evening Herald & Sunday Herald Examiner reporting on King's death and legacy; and an issue of The Black Panther reporting on the 1968 Olympics protest.

magazine's reporting on the Orangeburg massacre and the Poor People's Campaign; the underground newspaper; a magazine featuring photography by ; and the reporting on King's death and legacy; and an issue of reporting on the 1968 Olympics protest. Unofficial Vietnam War patches celebrating the role black soldiers played.

A pennant from the Poor People's Campaign protest in Washington, D.C.

Buttons from the 1968 presidential campaigns of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon .

The exhibit also traces the dramatic social and political upheavals that formed the backdrop to these events, from anti–Vietnam War protests to the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and a defiant protest for human rights at the Mexico City Olympics. The deaths of King and Kennedy, two giants of civil rights and social change, left the nation reeling. King's legacy of nonviolence was challenged by the rising militancy of Black Power — a movement that captured the confrontational spirit of the turbulent year. "1968: Civil Rights at 50" examines the relationship between the First Amendment and the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Contributing support for "1968: Civil Rights at 50" has been provided by Altria Group.

ABOUT THE NEWSEUM

The mission of the Newseum, located in Washington, D.C., is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment. Visitors experience the story of news, the role of a free press in major events in history, and how the core freedoms of the First Amendment — religion, speech, press, assembly and petition — apply to their lives. Considered one of the most interactive museums in the world, the Newseum has seven levels with 15 galleries and 15 theaters. The Newseum also reaches millions of students through its robust offering of on-site classes and workshops. The Newseum is a 501(c)(3) public charity funded by generous individuals, corporations and foundations, including its principal funder, the Freedom Forum. For more information, visit newseum.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-exhibit-1968-civil-rights-at-50-opens-today-300582171.html

SOURCE Newseum

Related Links

http://www.newseum.org/

