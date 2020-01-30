New Exhibition of Sculpture by Inuit Artist Bill Nasogaluak Addresses Everything From Shaman Stories to Climate Change

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feheley Fine Arts is pleased to present Bill Nasogaluak: Shapeshifter, a solo exhibition of sculpture by the Tuktoyaktuk-born artist. Works on view illustrate the theme of the "shapeshifter," recalling Inuit transformation stories often told by shamans where humans take the form of animals and vice versa. Shapeshifter brings together some of Nasogaluak's most compelling sculpture from the last decade.

Nasogaluak is best known for his hauntingly powerful sculptures that reflect on the spiritual dimensions and contemporary realities of Inuit life. Thematically, his artworks illustrate Inuvialuit (Western Canadian Inuit) culture, offering a political commentary about the social, economic and cultural issues of his time.

Nasogaluak's work also touches on other kinds of shifts, including those in climate, especially in the Arctic. Through wit and metaphor, the artist addresses issues of pollution and climate change that hit close to home for the northern artist, who grew up in the Inuvialuit region of the Northwest Territories. Nasogaluak is now based in Northern Ontario.

The show will be Nasogaluak's first at Feheley Fine Arts as well as the gallery's first of 2020. "I've been an admirer of Nasogaluak's work for years," says Patricia Feheley, Director of Feheley Fine Arts. "His commentary on contemporary issues and take on traditional subject matter is so well-achieved through his mastery of materials and close attention to fine details."

Opening Reception: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

The exhibition will run from Feb. 1-29, 2020 at Feheley Fine Arts, 65 George Street, Toronto, ON, Canada.

About Feheley Fine Arts:

With over 60 years of experience, Feheley Fine Arts is one of the last remaining commercial galleries in the world devoted exclusively to Inuit art. Its collections range from exquisite small sculptures dating from the mid-20th century to paintings and drawings by today's sought-after contemporary artists.

