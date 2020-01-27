New Experian Boost™ Commercials to Feature John Cena

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new commercial campaign for the first-of-its-kind financial product, Experian Boost, launched today. The multi-spot campaign for Experian Boost drives home the fact that, for the first time ever, consumers can instantly raise their credit scores, allowing them to take control of their credit like never before.

The commercial features a hero on a mission, leading a herd of purple-spotted cows, who teaches a stranded driver that, by using Experian Boost, he could improve his credit scores and purchase a new pickup truck. The friendly advice is underscored by the herd's cry of "Booooost" that follows their leader's every mention of "Experian" in the commercial.

To view the commercial: https://youtu.be/Rhdd37pVVl4

"The commercial is designed to break through the advertising clutter and deliver a clear message in a humorous and unexpected way – especially for Experian," said Kevin Everhart, vice president of consumer and brand marketing at Experian Consumer Services. "The commercial's tone and storyline are rooted in the product's status as a breakthrough offering that delivers a valuable service to consumers."

Since March 2019, more than 2.4 million consumers have connected to Experian Boost. Prior to Experian Boost, consumers had no way to control the contribution of this kind of positive payment information to their credit report and raise their credit scores instantly.

"The first spot's opening is all about creating curiosity that gets rewarded by something surprising and definitely unusual," said Todd Miller, who heads The Cooler (Experian's in-house creative agency) "The call of 'Experian!' by the herd leader, and the purple cows' unexpected response of 'Booooost!' creates an iconic identity for the Experian Boost product."

The commercial is the first of several set for airing in the coming months and additional creative has been developed for digital application in social media, via ad networks and in CRM campaigns.

How Consumers Can Booooost Their Credit Scores

After signing up for a free membership on Experian's website, consumers can grant permission for Experian Boost to connect to their online bank accounts to identify utility and telecommunications payments. Once a consumer verifies the data and confirms they want it added to their Experian credit file, an updated FICO Score is delivered in real-time.

To try Experian Boost, visit www.experian.com/boost.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sandra Bernardo

Experian Public Relations

Sandra.Bernardo@experianinteractive.com

SOURCE Experian

Related Links

http://www.experian.com

