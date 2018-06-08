New Experiential and Market Research Firm Builds Better Brand Relationships

ROSWELL, Ga., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering an exceptional customer experience is no longer optional for organizations who want to impact their marketplace. MMR Research Associates, widely recognized for its innovative, concierge-like approach to market research, is launching a new division that re-imagines the best strategies and methodologies for delivering on the promise of exceptional customer experience.

Patricia (Tricia) Houston founded MMR LIVE, an experience strategy group, around the belief that everything communicates. This venture melds together the two defining disciplines of her career, experiential marketing and marketing research. She is building a new discipline and creating new energy at her parent company MMR Research Associates. MMR LIVE is an EXPERIENCE STRATEGY group applying experiential marketing principles, engaging #MRX, and operational expertise to drive business action. #CX

The new division, MMR LIVE, will help companies improve, create and measure experiences across all touchpoints by connecting human market research solutions and operational expertise. The division will be located in Roswell, Ga., in the same building as its parent company.

"MMR LIVE's approach is provocative and we're excited to bring it forward," said Bruce Olson, Managing Partner of MMR. "Over the past 19 years, we've helped clients reach their goals by thinking differently about marketing insights. We've seen firsthand how difficult it is to define an ideal experience, show real impact across all touchpoints in the customer journey, and connect everything to the bottom line."

The brainchild of Patricia Houston, formerly MMR VP-Client Relationships and now MMR LIVE's Founder and COO, MMR LIVE grew out of her personal experience in both research and experiential marketing. She observed that a gap existed when it came to combining the two in a way that helped clients to build better brand relationships.

Similar to the method-agnostic approach of MMR, the new division will have a core offering that includes strategic partnerships with several technology companies who provide targeted and engaging research solutions. One partner for example, STAANCE, has built a social media-like platform that can be used in place of a research community or for agile stimuli testing.

"By integrating insights and operations in the experience space, we set the stage for companies to create seamless interactions that improve brand relationships," explains Houston about the new MMR division. "We are pioneering a best practices approach to on-site emotion capture for live events and experiential marketing, and improving the online community experience through strategic partnerships like STAANCE."

MMR LIVE and STAANCE will be attending the IleX North America Conference, June 11-13, in Atlanta, with Houston chairing one of the speaking tracks. MMR LIVE is sponsoring the Women in Research (WIRe) reception on Tuesday and STAANCE will be presenting as one of the finalists in the conference's Insight Innovation Competition, the winner of which will be announced Wednesday.

About MMR Research Associates & MMR LIVE

A passionate team of forward thinking experts, MMR Research Associates operates as a research concierge, with an action-focused process and method-agnostic approach.

Since 1999, clients have relied on MMR's high-touch, customized, decision-focused process to design and execute research solutions that shape business direction and inspire confidence. MMR LIVE – MMR's experience strategy group – sets the stage for human experiences by applying experiential marketing principles, engaging research solutions, and operational expertise to drive business action.

MMR LIVE Strategic Partners

MMR LIVE builds custom solutions from a toolkit of experience focused, industry leading partners, rather than trying to force-fit solutions. Current strategic partners include:

STAANCE: An easy to manage social community platform powering agile testing and organic conversations.

dapresy: A unique, complete reporting solution that provides flexibility and choice.

Intellisurvey: The premier provider of online survey technology and services.

morphii: A patented approach to emotional measurement providing deeper human understanding.

VideoCX: VideoCX by Voxpopme enables clients to capture and share rich customer stories alongside existing CX programs.

For More Information, Contact:

Jennifer Jordan

196864@email4pr.com

+19175246285

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-experiential-and-market-research-firm-builds-better-brand-relationships-300662378.html

SOURCE MMR Research Associates

Related Links

http://www.mmrresearch.com

