New EXPO® XL Marker Creates Bigger, Bolder Writing for Better Classroom Visibility From the Front Row to the Back

Newest addition to EXPO's portfolio features 2x larger tip* to help ideas stand out

Key Summary:

Designed for educators: EXPO XL helps teachers create bigger, bolder, more visible classroom content that can be read more easily from across the room.

Built for maximum visibility: A double-width tip creates 2x larger lines than the best-selling EXPO Chisel marker, paired with EXPO's most vibrant ink formula.

Made for today's classrooms: The larger barrel offers a comfortable grip, while the oversized writing can support readability in larger classrooms and for students with low vision.

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators prepare their classrooms for a new school year, EXPO®, a trusted leader in dry erase innovation and part of the Newell Brands portfolio, is introducing the new EXPO XL marker, designed to help teachers make lessons bigger, bolder and easier to see from every seat. EXPO XL delivers highly visible writing that helps teachers communicate clearly, engage students across the room and create a more accessible learning environment.

EXPO® Introduces New XL Dry Erase Marker Bold Enough to Reach the Classroom’s Back Row

Engineered to deliver exceptional visibility, EXPO XL features a double-width tip that creates 2x larger lines compared to the best-selling EXPO Chisel marker and offers EXPO's most vibrant ink formula that pops on slick surfaces like whiteboards, glass, acrylic, and more. The result is bold, high-impact writing that helps improve readability from a distance, so audiences can stay focused on the lesson rather than straining to read the board.

As educators work to support every student in the classroom, whiteboard visibility is an important part of effective instruction. At the same time, increased screen use has fueled conversations around visual fatigue and the importance of making classroom content easier to see from every seat. EXPO XL helps address that need with commanding lines that are easier to see across the classroom, ensuring every student can clearly engage with each lesson.

"When students can clearly see what's being taught, they can spend less time trying to read the board and more time engaging with the lesson," said Kris Malkoski, President, Learning & Development Segment at Newell Brands. "EXPO XL was created to help remove that everyday barrier with bigger, bolder writing that reaches every seat in the classroom. It's another example of how we're innovating around the real needs of teachers while delivering the trusted performance people expect from EXPO."

Building on the success of its Chisel and Fine tip markers, EXPO XL expands the brand's dry erase portfolio with a format designed for bold, highly legible writing. Its larger barrel offers a more comfortable grip for users who find slimmer writing instruments difficult to hold, while the oversized tip produces text that can better support readers with low vision and improve readability in larger classrooms.

Availability

EXPO XL markers are now available at Staples and will be rolling out at Walmart and Amazon over the coming weeks. The markers are available across various color assortments and pack sizes, including:

1-count : Walmart; Staples – $3.99 Available in Black

: Walmart; Staples – $3.99 3-count : Walmart – $9.99; Staples – $10.99 Available in Assorted Colors (Black, Red and Blue)

: Walmart – $9.99; Staples – $10.99 12-count : Walmart; Staples – $31.99 Available in Black and Assorted Colors (4 Black, 4 Blue and 4 Red)

: Walmart; Staples – $31.99

For more information about EXPO products, visit expomarkers.com.

About EXPO ®

EXPO® is America's leading brand of dry and wet erase markers, trusted by teachers, professionals, parents, and creatives for bold color, clean erasing, and reliable performance. "Made for Change," EXPO products keep ideas and plans flexible. EXPO is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

*2x Larger tip compared to the original EXPO® Chisel Tip Dry Erase Marker

SOURCE Newell Brands