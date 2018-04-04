New Extraordinary Club 1 Hotels Launches Worldwide Private Membership Club With Savings In All Travel Spheres

CHICAGO, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Club 1 Hotels is set to take the travel space by storm, in an extraordinary way for every travel consumer," announces spokeswoman Jill Morgenthaler. "After a year of building, testing, refining, and with already over 40 thousand members, Club 1 Hotels is ready to launch to the world."



This new level of private travel club offers members over 870,000 hotels (not hotel rooms) in 203 countries in 15,000 destinations in addition to discounted rates on major airlines, car rentals, golf courses, 1100 airport clubs and, with Priority Pass, VIP lounges. Much like other membership clubs, but unique in the depth and breadth of offerings as well as their best rate guarantee, Club 1 Hotels is able to secure members access to some of the world's finest hotels and airlines and other travel opportunities at significant savings. A few of the hotel brands include the Ritz-Carlton, Hilton, Hyatt, Park Hyatt, The Venetian, W Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, Fairmont, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Conrad, Kimpton among others. Airline partners include Alaska Airlines, Royal Brunei, Air Arabia, United Airlines, Etihad Guest, Jet Privilege, Philippine Airlines and more. Car rental partners include all of the major ones including Hertz, Avis, Dollar and others. There is an offering with luxury limousine company Carey Limousines.



The company plans to announce partnerships with major luxury cruise lines next month, offering again best rate guarantees in this growing and popular travel field.



Created by a team of experienced travel executives, Club 1 Hotels is "poised to become #1 in the traveling public's mind whether for business or leisure travel," according to Morgenthaler."It simply makes sense; everyone wants and needs to save on travel expenditures whether it's for family, solo or corporate travel."



For more information, visit www.Club1Hotels.com

