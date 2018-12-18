New Face Verification SDK from Neurotechnology Simplifies Integration of Facial Authentication Applications for PCs and Mobile Devices

Face Verification SDK provides a subset of the capabilities in Neurotechnology's more full-featured VeriLook SDK for facial identification, and it has a smaller library size compared to the previous Face Verification library in VeriLook version 10, allowing it to be deployed in even smaller applications based on Face Verification technology. The new Face Verification SDK also inherits from VeriLook the ability to perform ICAO face image checks in accordance with the ISO 19794-5 standard. The checks may be used by the integrators to ensure the quality of the captured face image and used in combination with liveness detection to reinforce anti-spoofing measures.

Face Verification SDK also includes a flexible deployment mechanism which helps system integrators use it in transaction-based environments. At the same time, it allows face verification to be performed offline and keeps the server component on the end customer's side.

"There's high demand for biometric authentication right now in order to comply with the latest information security regulations set by governments and institutions," said Antonello Mincone, business development manager for Neurotechnology. "Face Verification SDK provides a highly flexible solution for a variety of biometric facial authentication use cases along with a deployment model that adapts to the change requirements and rapid scalability required for use in payment and consumer markets."

Face Verification SDK and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A trial version of the client portion of the SDK is also available. Special purchase conditions for the new Face Verification SDK are available for existing MegaMatcher and VeriLook SDK customers. For more information, go to www.neurotechnology.com.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX. www.neurotechnology.com

