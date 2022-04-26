New Faces Join Algorithmic Intuition

The Reno-Based Developer of Deep-Learning-Based Algorithms Welcomes Two New Leaders

RENO, Nev., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorithmic Intuition (Ai2) is excited to welcome Martyn Ansell to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer. He has over 30 years of financial and operational experience and is responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company and executing on the company's financial strategy.

Prior to joining Algorithmic Intuition, Mr. Ansell was the CFO at California Brazing, a Newark, CA based company providing brazing and machining services to the semiconductor and aerospace and defense industries.

Prior to joining California Brazing Mr. Ansell spent seven years as the CFO at Molecular Devices, a Danaher operating company based in San Jose, CA. Molecular Devices develops and manufactures equipment used in drug research and development by pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and universities.

In addition, Mr. Ansell spent over 6 years as the CFO of Vistec Semiconductor Systems, a global leader in the development and manufacture of metrology and inspection and electron-beam lithography equipment for the semiconductor industry. He also spent over 12 years at Applied Materials, a manufacturer of semiconductor capital equipment, where he held a number of senior financial management positions. Mr. Ansell has also held positions at Coopers & Lybrand, in San Jose California and Ernst & Young in Bristol, England.

As the new Vice President of Development, Bryan Chan is responsible for the technical leadership and management of Algorithmic Intuition's development team. Mr. Chan has more than 30 years of experience as a research and development leader in both medical device and consumer product industries.

Mr. Chan previously held the role of Vice President of Engineering at Docbot where he led the development of Artificial Intelligence Software as a Medical Device in detecting Gastrointestinal diseases. Prior to Docbot, Mr. Chan held various leadership roles in Miso Robotic, Biolux Research, Bigfoot Biomedical, and CNet. Prior to joining these organizations, Mr. Chan co-founded Vasona Labs with his business partner to develop mesh sensor network technology to manage outdoor lighting.

After years of pioneering the use of intelligent sensor technology, Algorithmic Intuition (Ai2) is thrilled to put these advancements to work in health monitoring devices through its CareMate product. Our goal is to help senior care organizations and families cope with the difficult realities of caring for aging family members.

