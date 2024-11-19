New Faces, New Horizons: InterLinc Mortgage Elevates Its Vision with the Addition of Three Business Development Managers

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to amplify growth and redefine excellence in mortgage recruitment, InterLinc Mortgage Services is thrilled to announce the addition of Seth Fritz, Doug Opdycke, and Brian Ramey as Business Development Managers. These industry veterans each bring unique expertise and a forward-thinking approach to draw in leading professionals, positioning InterLinc at the forefront of an evolving mortgage market.

"At InterLinc, we're serious and passionate about the mortgage business and growth," said James Durham, Senior Vice President. "InterLinc is home to some of the best people I know, and they do mortgages better than I've ever seen. Now is the time to share with others who fit that culture the opportunity to be part of a future filled with success and achievement."

"Strategic execution is all about timing, and we believe the time is now." Post this

In today's ever-evolving marketplace, InterLinc has set itself apart through resilience and adaptability, expanding its reach while enhancing its offerings. The appointment of these three distinguished leaders exemplifies InterLinc's commitment to innovative recruiting strategies that not only build exceptional teams but drive sustained organizational strength.

About Seth Fritz: With over two decades of focused experience in talent acquisition within mortgage and finance sectors, Seth Fritz is recognized for his ability to cultivate high-performing teams and expand corporate footprints into new markets. His extensive knowledge of the industry and strategic thinking will be crucial in helping InterLinc reach its growth goals.

About Doug Opdycke: Known for his unconventional career journey—including roles as an artist, police officer, entrepreneur, and stock trader—Doug Opdycke brings a broad and unique perspective to the team. His established connections with prominent industry organizations make him highly proficient in building relationships that foster both growth and success.

About Brian Ramey: With over 12 years of experience in mortgage recruiting, Brian Ramey is renowned for his community-focused approach and unwavering commitment to team cohesion. His enthusiasm for linking individuals with impactful career opportunities perfectly aligns with InterLinc's core values of support and excellence.

"Strategic execution is all about timing, and we believe the time is now," shared Gene Thompson, CEO of InterLinc. "We're excited about the future of the mortgage business, and hiring Seth, Doug, and Brian reflects our commitment to growing InterLinc in the right markets—and more importantly, with the right people. As I often say, 'Great companies are made by great people.'"

InterLinc eagerly anticipates the opportunities ahead, ready to draw on the expertise of its newest team members to enhance its mission, broaden its scope, and redefine standards of excellence in the mortgage industry.

About InterLinc Mortgage:

InterLinc Mortgage, a leading privately-owned mortgage company, is committed to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of success for its team and clients. With intentional leadership, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on quality over quantity, InterLinc Mortgage continues to thrive in a dynamic market.

For more information about InterLinc Mortgage, visit www.joininterlinc.com

SOURCE InterLinc Mortgage