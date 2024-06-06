New Family-Friendly, Pet-Centric Streaming Service Called buddi Launches As The Number Of American Pet Parents And Animal Lovers Hits An All-Time High

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans love animals -- so much so that 66% of households now include at least one family critter, up from 56% in 1988. And while movies about dogs and cats (think Marley and Me, Cats and Dogs, Beethoven, etc.) have enjoyed great success over the years, a new family-friendly streaming service called buddi will feature pet-focused content 24/7. Developed especially for animal lovers and pet people, buddi curates and creates content that includes ad-free movies, shows, documentaries, and streaming channels straight to your TV or mobile device, and it's all feel-good content about dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals.

Just like Netflix but only family friendly. animal shows Escape the crazy world and enjoy amazing pet related content with the whole family! No KPM's, no bad language, no sexual content... just clean and heart warming entertainment... It's about time someone did this!

Americans are spending an increasing amount on streaming every year. In 2024, the average American household will spend $61 a month for four streaming services, and nearly 90% of adults pay for at least one service. But until now, none of them has geared content to the massive and increasing demographic of pet parents and animal lovers.

"Like most people who use streaming services, I used to spend more time scrolling through titles than watching anything," says buddi co-founder Layla Kasha. "We love animals and wanted to create a service for people like us—people who want to watch educational and entertaining content about dogs, cats, and other companion animals that's fun for people of all ages. So we came up with the idea of buddi to bring together all the animal-related content we could find in one place."

buddi is different from other streaming services. All the content is family-friendly, and it's completely commercial free. There's also educational content where pet parents can learn about health, nutrition, grooming, traveling with companion animals, and other topics. And the team at buddi is always looking for new content to add, including new movies and shows, buddi originals, and more.

And the best part is buddi costs only $7.99/month or $79/year, and they offer a free 7-day trial. For every new subscriber, buddi makes a donation to their Champion of the Month, an animal-based charity that changes monthly. To subscribe, visit watchbuddi.com.

About buddi

Launched in 2024 by Layla Kasha and Ryan Sullivan, buddi is a streaming service that creates and curates family-friendly content by pet people, for pet people. Visit buddi to learn more or start a free 7-day trial.

CONTACT:

Nathan Fletcher

buddi

817-213-6817

[email protected]

https://watchbuddi.com

SOURCE buddi