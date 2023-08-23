NEW FARBERWARE® EASY SOLUTIONS™ NONSTICK BAKEWARE

News provided by

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

23 Aug, 2023, 08:18 ET

Easy Placement Spots, Slice Guides, and Fill Marks for Better Baking Results

VALLEJO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's iconic cookware brand Farberware® expands its assortment of high quality bakeware with new Farberware® Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware. Uniquely designed to make baking easier and empower anyone to bake with confidence, the new collection is available now at www.FarberwareCookware.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, JCPenney.com, and Wayfair.com.

Continue Reading
New Farberware® Easy Solutions™ Nonstick 12 Cup Muffin Pan with Fill Lines.
New Farberware® Easy Solutions™ Nonstick 12 Cup Muffin Pan with Fill Lines.

As its name implies, Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware solves a number of common baking challenges, such as portioning out dough and pouring batter in equal measurements for evenly-sized cookies, cakes, and muffins. Each item in this uniquely designed collection is built intentionally to guide the baker in making an array of perfectly baked treats with easy placement spots on the cookie pans, slice guides on loaf and cake pans, and fill marks on muffin pans. In addition, unique markings on cake pan rims provide guidelines for even slicing, meaning no more arguments over who gets the largest piece of cake!  

Constructed from heavy-duty steel to resist warping, Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware features a durable two-layer nonstick coating for superior food release, long-lasting use, and easy cleaning. The bakeware's wide pan edges make it easy to carry and remove pans from the oven.  Oven safe up to 450° F, Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware is offered in the following items:

  • 9x5 inch Loaf Pan with Slice Guides ($9.99)
  • 9-inch Square Cake Pan with Slice Guides ($9.99)
  • 9 inch Round Cake Pan with Slice Guides ($9.99)
  • 10x15 inch Cookie Pan with Easy Placement Spots ($11.99)
  • 11x17 inch Cookie Pan with Easty Placement Spots ($13.99)
  • 9x13 inch Cake Pan with Slice Guides ($13.99)
  • 12 Cup Muffin Pan with Fill Lines ($16.99)

* All prices are suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166. 

Farberwarecookware.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates or email [email protected].

Established over 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. In 2022, Farberware was voted America's #1 most trusted cookware brand by BrandSpark, which surveyed 14,718 consumers across 126 everyday consumer product categories (story with full results published in Newsweek, May 6, 2022). Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.

Also from this source

MEYER SUMMER INVENTORY CLEARANCE SALE BEGINS ON JULY 6TH

Kitchenware Groundbreaker Great Jones Acquired by Global Industry Vet Meyer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.