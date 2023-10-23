NEW FARBERWARE® STYLE™ COOKWARE

News provided by

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

23 Oct, 2023, 09:25 ET

Designed for Style and Built to Last

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's iconic cookware brand Farberware® introduces Farberware® Style™, an on-trend cookware collection combining durability and high performance with colorful design flair. Farberware Style is available now at Kohls, www.FarberwareCookware.com, and national online retailers.

Continue Reading
New Farberware® Style™ 10-Piece Cookware Set in Yellow (Also Available in Blue)
New Farberware® Style™ 10-Piece Cookware Set in Yellow (Also Available in Blue)

Crafted in cheery Yellow and Blue, two trending hues that will brighten and complement any kitchen, Farberware Style features a unique scalloped exterior, which resembles the pleated design of a chef's hat. Well-suited for home cooks who value high performance, convenience, and an appealing design, Farberware Style is constructed of fast, even-heating aluminum and long lasting DiamondMax™ nonstick for enhanced durability and easy release. Other key features include:

  • Pour spouts on each side of the skillets and saucepans for drip-free pouring of liquids.
  • Shatter-resistant tempered glass lids to allow for easy monitoring of foods while cooking.
  • Steam-release vent hole on larger lids.
  • Double-riveted stainless steel handles for a safe and comfortable grip.
  • Oven safe to 500º F.
  • Dishwasher Safe.

New Farberware Style is offered in the following set and open stock items:

  • 10-Piece Cookware Set: 1 Qt. and 3 Qt. Covered Saucepans with Spouts, 5 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, 8 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts, 10 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts, Slotted Turner and Slotted Spoon ($99.99)
  • 10 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts ($19.99)
  • 11.25 inch Open Frying Pan with Spouts ($24.99)
  • 11.25 inch Deep Grill Pan ($24.99)
  • 3 Qt. Covered Straining Saucepan ($29.99)
  • 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan ($29.99)
  • 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot with Vent Hole ($39.99, available in Blue only)

* All prices are suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on Farberware Style Cookware, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166.

Farberwarecookware.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates or email [email protected].

Established over 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. In 2022, Farberware was voted America's #1 most trusted cookware brand by BrandSpark, which surveyed 14,718 consumers across 126 everyday consumer product categories (story with full results published in Newsweek, May 6, 2022). Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.

Also from this source

NEW FARBERWARE® EASY SOLUTIONS™ NONSTICK BAKEWARE

NEW FARBERWARE® EASY SOLUTIONS™ NONSTICK BAKEWARE

America's iconic cookware brand Farberware® expands its assortment of high quality bakeware with new Farberware® Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware....
MEYER SUMMER INVENTORY CLEARANCE SALE BEGINS ON JULY 6TH

MEYER SUMMER INVENTORY CLEARANCE SALE BEGINS ON JULY 6TH

WHAT: Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – announces its summertime Inventory...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.