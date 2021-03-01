New Fashion and Culture Magazine Seeks to Help Artists of All Kinds Find Strength From Darkness

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alke Magazine, an international fashion, music, and entertainment magazine from New York-based publishing house Bent Frame Publishing, was initially created to help those in the arts find a purpose during quarantine. Compounding the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, creative individuals without a creative outlet often struggle with mental health issues. The inaugural issue of Alke Magazine showcases the work of individuals across the entire spectrum of the arts, and allows them to be part of something that will help others in their community.

Cover Model: Kaitlin Puccio

The first issue is deemed "Strength," which is a trait foundational to any artistic endeavor, particularly now. It features exclusive interviews and profiles of global powerhouses such as musician and fashion scion Edo Ferragamo; Staatsballett Berlin Prima Ballerina Iana Salenko; Infected Mushroom album cover artist and digital artist Anton Semenov; acclaimed actress, musician, and model Kaitlin Puccio; and LA-based fashion designer Anthony Hamdan Djendeli, who initially contributed his talents to Givenchy, Balmain, Chloé, Sonia Rykiel, and Saint Laurent before launching his own luxury fashion line amidst the pandemic.

Also in the first issue, discover the UK-based group Princes to Kings, learn about cosmetics brand London Labs, and take in the beauty and stunning perfection of both Andreoli Fine Jewelry and Steinway & Sons, with photography by Albert Font Garcia and Haldane Morris. The magazine is further sprinkled with familiar faces and upcoming artists alike who have worked to keep themselves healthy and productive throughout 2020, and who are looking toward a brighter 2021. These artists are making waves in their industries, and are the embodiment of strength.

The inaugural issue of Alke Magazine is a Special Edition, and Bent Frame Publishing will be donating a portion of proceeds from sales to MusiCares®, a charity that helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Alke Magazine is available for purchase on www.alkemagazine.com/issues.

142 Pages | Website: www.alkemagazine.com | Instagram: @alkemagazine | Available March 1, 2021

For more information or to get in touch with our cover model and spokesperson Kaitlin Puccio (www.kaitlinpuccio.com), email Jane Sophie at [email protected]

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org

MUSICARES CONTACT

Jenn Kerr for MusiCares

[email protected]



ALKE MAGAZINE CONTACT

[email protected]

Related Files

Alke Magazine Cover.jpg

Recording Academy MusiCares.png

Related Images

alke-magazine-issue-1.jpg

Alke Magazine Issue 1

Cover Model: Kaitlin Puccio

Related Links

Alke Magazine

SOURCE Bent Frame Publishing