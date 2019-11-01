New FCA Manufacturing Site in Detroit Represents Company's Commitment to Sustainable Operations

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Facility will have lowest emissions rate of any auto assembly plant in the United States

Company to voluntarily conduct additional air monitoring and public reporting

Environmental responsibility initiatives extend beyond FCA and into the neighborhood

The future home of two electrified Jeep® vehicles will also be home to one of the most efficient and sustainable manufacturing operations at FCA in North America. Located on the east side of Detroit, the new assembly plant reflects the Company's commitment to bringing 4,950 new jobs to the city, as well as building an assembly plant with the lowest VOC emissions rate in the United States, ensuring that it is a good neighbor to the community.

"Following numerous public and private discussions with residents, especially those nearest the facility, we're proud to share our environmental plans and the future of FCA manufacturing in Detroit," said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA - North America. "We're honored the residents of the city support us, and know that every step of the way, we need to prove that we follow through on our commitments and will be good neighbors long into our collective future."

FCA partnered with local community leaders and organizations to listen to concerns, engage them in the decision making, and ensure educational and environmental needs are addressed. Environmental efforts support six priority areas: enhance air quality, improve landscape aesthetics, reduce and manage stormwater impact, support pollinators and wildlife habitats, provide educational opportunities and support pride in the community.

Environmental projects that FCA will execute over the next three years include:

Construct and install stormwater park to control runoff; park will be available for use by the neighborhood and include a walking path surrounded by native vegetation, pollinator gardens and educational pavilion

Install vegetative buffers and bioswales to further minimize stormwater runoff; bioswales are vegetated areas that naturally filter and slow stormwater runoff to help reduce the impact stormwater can have on a municipal system

Help transform vacant lots into green spaces where once blighted homes stood with trees, shrubs and gardens working with community organizations, such as the Chandler Park Neighborhood Association and the Canfield Alliance Network

Help revive urban tree canopy by planting more than 1,000 new trees onsite and within the immediate neighborhood

Partner with the Wildlife Habitat Council to create and support thriving urban biodiversity, pollinator habitats and on-campus conservation projects

Host ongoing programs with local schools to build awareness and educate young students on the benefits of environmental stewardship

Install solar-powered bus stop shelters together with the Detroit Department of Transportation, providing residents a well-lit location and available mobile device charging stations

Host informative event on the benefits of rain barrel capture of stormwater and provide rain barrels to interested residents

"Our commitment to this city goes well beyond our facility," said Stewart. "Our future lies in the hearts and minds of the young people who grow and thrive in Detroit. Supporting their growth is especially important to me, which is why we will also be partnering with other local organizations to further enhance the neighborhood."

Once up and running, the new assembly plant will also operate using the latest advanced technologies and processes, including:

Hydrogen fuel cells to power the material handling fleet

More than 30 electric vehicle charging stations

Industry-leading water processing and recycling systems

Benchmark energy efficiency practices, including planned LEED Certification of paint shop

6,000 LED lamps inside and outside the facility

Zero waste-to-landfill initiative

Natural-gas-powered, Detroit -based semitruck fleet to haul parts

FCA Motor Citizens also volunteer their time to projects on the east side of Detroit. Through the Motor Citizens program, the Company offers salaried employees in the U.S., Canada and Mexico 18 hours of paid time off to volunteer their time, energy and expertise in the communities where they live and work.

Early this year, FCA finalized a Community Benefits Agreement following weeks of public meetings with residents in the neighborhoods around the Mack plant. The Agreement commits FCA and the City of Detroit to provide more than $35 million in support for neighborhood improvements, housing, workforce development, education and training programs, and environmental initiatives, including a $1.8 million commitment to help homeowners on the city's eastside invest in and repair their homes.

The Company announced it would invest $1.6 billion to convert the two existing Mack facilities into a new assembly site for an all-new, three-row, full-size Jeep SUV and the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, along with their electrified models. The first vehicles are expected to roll off the line by the end of 2020. When complete, the facility will be the first new assembly plant built in the City of Detroit in nearly 30 years.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

