New FDA-approved cystic fibrosis medicine, Trikafta®, among other specialty drugs available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the U.S., is pleased to include Trikafta® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), a new breakthrough therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF), among other specialty medications available through its pharmacy.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare, progressive, life-threatening disease that can lead to severe respiratory and digestive problems as well as complications such as infections and diabetes. It is caused by a defective protein that results from mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

While there are approximately 2,000 known mutations of the CFTR gene, the most common is the F508del mutation. Trikafta is the first triple combination therapy approved to treat patients with this mutation. The medicine, manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is approved for patients 12 years and older with CF who have at least one F508del mutation in the CFTR gene. This represents most of the CF population.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this new therapy," says Tracey James, RPh, senior vice president of pharmacy services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "Many patients living with CF previously had no approved therapeutic options to treat the underlying cause of this disease. Having access to this medicine means more of our patients will have a better quality of life."

Trikafta is a specialty medicine primarily distributed through a limited network of specialty pharmacies and distributors, which includes AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. In addition to Trikafta, the following limited distribution drugs are available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime:

Inrebic® (fedratinib) is the first new treatment in nearly a decade for patients living with myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow cancer. Inrebic is an Impact Biomedicines, Inc., product (subsidiary of Celgene Corporation), which is manufactured for and marketed by Celgene Corporation.

Nourianz™ (Istradefylline) is used with existing medications (e.g., levodopa and carbidopa) to treat adults with Parkinson's disease who are having "off" episodes. An "off" episode occurs when medications wear off and symptoms return earlier than expected or before the next dose. Nourianz is manufactured by Kyowa Kirin Incorporated.

Nubeqa™ (darolutamide) , manufactured by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, is used to treat men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This is prostate cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body and no longer responds to a medical or surgical treatment that lowers testosterone. Nubeqa is manufactured by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals.

Rozlytrek™ (entrectinib) is used to treat adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with solid tumors that have a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation; are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity; and have either progressed following treatment or have no satisfactory alternative therapy. It is also used to treat adults whose metastatic non-small cell lung cancer has a specific genetic mutation. Rozlytrek is manufactured by Genentech.

"Having manufacturers select AllianceRx Walgreens Prime as their limited distribution drug partner means they realize we're committed to helping our patients, families, communities and providers," says James. "Manufacturers know they can trust us to help our patients throughout their health care journey."

See full prescribing information for drugs listed above, including any boxed warnings, on manufacturer's website, or at https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

