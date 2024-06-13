New FDA Cleared Balloon Catheter Used for Vessel Occlusion During Patient Resuscitation

Temporary vessel occlusion a growing practice for trauma patients.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Scientific, a Utah-based medical device company specializing in innovative solutions for the emergency medicine industry, has announced the first patient use of its Landmark REBOA Catheter. The Landmark Catheter was developed for resuscitative endovascular occlusion of the aorta (REBOA), a procedure developed by the military to treat hemorrhage from non-compressible fractures of the pelvis and penetrating trauma of the abdomen and has since been adopted by civilian providers.

REBOA is also used for postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), cardiac arrest (CA), abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) ruptures, and gastrointestinal (GI) bleeds.

"Landmark was easy to use and easy to deliver with a smooth insertion," said Scott T. Youngquist, MD, MS, FACEP, FAEMS, FAHA, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Utah who performed the first case. "REBOA can be an important tool to aid in patient resuscitation." It is estimated that more than 60,000 people die every year in the United States from traumatic hemorrhage, making it the number one cause of death in patients under 45 years old.1,2

"We are pleased to offer another solution for physicians to treat challenging emergency hemorrhage," said Ryan Murri, Emergency Scientific's Chief Executive Officer. "With high quality emergency medicine solutions, we hope to be able to save more patients suffering life threatening injuries. We believe nobody should die from the loss of blood who could be saved with the right tools, and we look forward to continuing to serve our healthcare partners with additional novel treatment options."

The Landmark REBOA Catheter recently received FDA 510(k) clearance and is indicated for temporary occlusion of large vessels including patients requiring emergency control of hemorrhage.

Emergency Scientific is a privately held company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of novel emergency medicine solutions.

