New FDA-Cleared Microbicidal Liquid Kills Deadly, Drug-Resistant Candida Auris Superbug on Contact

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists have identified a new ally in the battle against the deadly outbreak of the superbug Candida auris, currently found in more than 20 countries and likely spreading. An independent laboratory study shows that DuraDerm®, an FDA-cleared microbicidal liquid polymer, kills 99.99 percent of the C. auris fungus on contact. The triple-action liquid product, which eliminates drug-resistant bacteria, viruses and fungi, can now be used to prevent the spread of the superbug plaguing healthcare facilities across the world. It is the only known FDA-cleared product shown to reliably kill C. auris in a lab.

According to the Center for Disease Control, C. auris presents a serious global health threat because the fungus is often multi-drug resistant, difficult to identify with standard lab tests, and has caused recent outbreaks in healthcare settings – including more than 650 cases in the United States alone. Further, more than one-third of patients who develop invasive C. auris infection die within a few months of exposure, making it imperative to identify a preventative agent.

DuraDerm has answered that need. When applied to a clean, dry wound, DuraDerm kills all organisms – bacteria, viruses and fungi – on contact. As it dries, its patented polymer creates an elastomeric film that seals over the wound, protecting against water, germs and dirt. The lowered pH of the sealed wound creates an environment that promotes wound healing. No other known cidal agent protects against superbugs while also protecting wounds and promoting healing.

"This Candida auris superbug has left an unchecked trail of destruction – but we know that DuraDerm can help to stop it," said Jeff Elbl, Pharm.D., Chief Technology Officer at Prevent-Plus, DuraDerm's manufacturer. "We are dedicated to the prevention of infection, which is why we tested DuraDerm to show that it does, in fact, combat this fungal superbug. It may be the key to winning the battle against this terrible, worldwide outbreak by preventing it from entry into the tissues or bloodstream of compromised patients."

Grady Wertman, Study Director/Supervisor of Laboratory Personnel at BioScience Laboratories, which performed the in-vitro testing of DuraDerm's effect on C. auris says, "When testing for DuraDerm's microbiocidal properties, when applied to C. auris, DuraDerm eliminated 99.99 percent of the fungus within 30 seconds."

DuraDerm, a non-antibiotic approach to infection prevention, is the only known product of its kind. Its FDA clearance indicates a high level of quality, safety and effectiveness. Importantly, because it is not a drug, there are no known organisms with tolerance of, or resistance to, DuraDerm. Its biodegradable ingredients make it environmentally friendly. It is made in the United States and is cleared for over-the-counter selling.

About Prevent-Plus, LLC

Prevent-Plus, LLC, is based in St. Louis, Mo., and was founded in 2016 to manage the FDA-cleared, patented elastic skin liquid bandage cidal product, known as DuraDerm®. Strategic partners, from esteemed physicians and pharmacists, to engineers and healthcare executives, lead the company as it seeks to address the significant global challenge of preventing the progression of infection. For more information, please visit www.prevent-plus.com.

