New feature in journal educates the public about oral and maxillofacial surgery

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new feature in the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS) – the official journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) – helps inform the public about oral and maxillofacial surgery – surgery of the face, mouth and jaw.

In each monthly issue of JOMS, Simply Put: JOMS Information for Patients converts complex, scientific information from the journal into an easy-to-understand format. Detailed illustrations with the articles will further communicate the latest evidence-based information and reiterate the breadth and skills of oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMSs).

Available in the online edition at JOMS.org and the print issue of JOMS, Simply Put articles will be disseminated to the public through AAOMS communications, including social media, press releases and the MyOMS.org website. With nearly 1 million pageviews a year, the public-facing website MyOMS.org allows prospective patients to access credible information about oral and maxillofacial surgery. With clinical Simply Put articles added to the website, visitors can read about the latest scientific research and information in terms they understand.

"Simply Put allows individuals without clinical training to understand more about our specialty and articles appearing in our journal," said JOMS Editor-in-Chief James Hupp, DMD, MD, JD, MBA, FACS. "Much of the information on the internet has not been vetted or curated for accuracy or level-appropriate language. Simply Put will offer a more reliable alternative."

The first edition of Simply Put in the January issue defines the scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery practice, explaining the extensive training of OMSs, describing the wide variety of conditions treated and linking to AAOMS websites, AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org. For the February issue, the Simply Put article discusses state-of-the-art surgery – including 3D imaging and computer simulation – to treat jaw tumors in children. Upcoming articles will cover such topics as fall-related facial trauma and nerve repair.

"There is a plethora of information readily available to the patient that is not always trustworthy and more often misinforms patients on OMS medical/dental conditions, who should be treating these and why," said Antonia Kolokythas, DDS, MSc, MSed, FACS, a member of the JOMS Editorial Board who spearheads Simply Put. "Simply Put is supported by scientific-based data and should help demystify misconceptions and misinformation and offer evidence-based information to the patient in an easy-to-understand manner."

Additional audiences who can benefit from Simply Put are pre-dental or dental students who may be considering the specialty as well as general practitioners who wish to advance their knowledge of the education and skills of OMSs. Members of AAOMS are invited to share Simply Put articles with their dental colleagues and patients.

The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is published by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to present to the dental and medical communities comprehensive coverage of new techniques, important developments and innovative ideas in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Practice-applicable articles help develop the methods used to handle dentoalveolar surgery, facial injuries and deformities, TMJ disorders, oral and head and neck cancer, jaw reconstruction, anesthesia and analgesia. The journal also includes specifics on new instruments and diagnostic equipment, and modern therapeutic drugs and devices.

The experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery® — The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is the professional organization representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and OMS professional staff in the United States. AAOMS supports its fellows' and members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. AAOMS fellows and members comply with rigorous continuing education requirements and submit to periodic office anesthesia evaluations. For additional information about oral and maxillofacial surgery, visit the AAOMS websites at AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org.

