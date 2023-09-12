New FeatureByte Copilot Automatically Ideates Use-Case Specific Features for Data Scientists

Generative AI-powered solution automates feature ideation, saving months of effort for data scientists and speeding up AI innovation for enterprises.

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FeatureByte , an AI startup formed by a team of data science experts, today announced FeatureByte Copilot, an automated, intelligent feature ideation solution that marks a new era in enterprise AI. This new product, driven by data semantics and real-world relevance, eliminates a major headache for data science teams – preparing and deploying AI data. Powered by Generative AI, FeatureByte Copilot saves data science teams significant time, effort, and resources while moving AI projects from ideation to implementation faster, at scale, and with greater accuracy. The company is unveiling this new solution today at the Finovate Fall Conference in New York and the Generative AI World Conference in Boston.

Feature ideation, where raw data is transformed into meaningful attributes, plays a critical role in AI model development, but is traditionally a labor-intensive process that requires significant time, effort, and expertise. At the same time, feature ideation is difficult to automate. Existing feature automation tools often use a "brute force" approach that creates too many possible features, adding complexity and causing more issues than it solves. Brute force also ignores domain (industry) expertise and common sense, making it undesirable for real-world production use.

FeatureByte Copilot is designed to meet these challenges as a first-of-its-kind solution for automated feature ideation. It offers a wide range of benefits including:

Contextual and Domain-Specific Recommendations – Customized feature recommendations for specific use cases, domains, and the inherent semantics of the data.

– Customized feature recommendations for specific use cases, domains, and the inherent semantics of the data. Acts as a Teammate to Data Scientists – Rather than functioning as a black box, Copilot acts as an extension of the team, giving data scientists improved transparency and interpretability.

– Rather than functioning as a black box, Copilot acts as an extension of the team, giving data scientists improved transparency and interpretability. Relevance Ranking – By ranking feature ideas based on their relevance, data scientists can rapidly identify the most impactful features for particular use cases.

– By ranking feature ideas based on their relevance, data scientists can rapidly identify the most impactful features for particular use cases. Contextualization and Interpretability – Every recommended feature is accompanied by a plain English description of how it transforms data and explains its relevance to a use case.

– Every recommended feature is accompanied by a plain English description of how it transforms data and explains its relevance to a use case. Auto Categorization – By automatically categorizing each feature, FeatureByte Copilot enhances diversity, searchability, and reuse.

– By automatically categorizing each feature, FeatureByte Copilot enhances diversity, searchability, and reuse. Transparency and Customization – Users can view and download the Python scripts that underpin each feature. They can customize the code, easily creating new features tailored to specific needs.

– Users can view and download the Python scripts that underpin each feature. They can customize the code, easily creating new features tailored to specific needs. Automated Feature Documentation – Both automatically-generated and user-generated features are automatically categorized and documented with FeatureByte, eliminating the manual workload of organizing and annotating them.

– Both automatically-generated and user-generated features are automatically categorized and documented with FeatureByte, eliminating the manual workload of organizing and annotating them. Scalable, Automated Feature Pipelines – FeatureByte's deep integration with cloud data platforms and a built-in feature store enables automated deployment of scalable feature pipelines.

"Imagine a world where data scientists can spend their time building amazing models and solving business challenges, rather than wrestling with data prep and pipelines," said Xavier Conort, CPO and co-founder of FeatureByte. "That's exactly what FeatureByte Copilot enables for users. It takes care of the mundane data tasks and unleashes data scientists' creativity. We're leveraging Gen AI to make Enterprise AI faster and more scalable. It's a huge innovation that will change the way Enterprise AI gets done."

"The AI/ML lifecycle is complicated and time-consuming. Automated feature generation is a clear area that can impact model velocity, but adding context from domain-specific generative models provides even greater value, allowing data scientists a warm start, with the human in the loop, ultimately judging value," says Kathy Lange, research director, AI Software, at IDC. "Enterprise organizations must embrace technologies that reduce time-to-value while increasing governance and transparency."

"The FeatureByte platform allows users to go from raw data to fully governed pipelines in minutes, instead of weeks or months – with five times fewer resources," said Razi Raziuddin, CEO and co-founder of FeatureByte. "We are empowering data scientists to manage the entire feature lifecycle – from ideation to deployment and governance – in a self-service manner."

FeatureByte Copilot builds upon the August 2023 release of FeatureByte's Self-Service Feature Platform and the May 2023 release of FeatureByte SDK , an open-source software development kit. Together, these solutions offer a complete feature engineering platform that seamlessly integrates every step of the process for an optimal experience that improves efficiency while saving time, resources and costs.

About FeatureByte

FeatureByte is an AI-based self-service feature platform that radically simplifies the entire AI feature lifecycle. FeatureByte Copilot empowers data scientists and ML engineers to discover and create state-of-the-art features from raw data, and deploy fully governed, production-ready pipelines – in minutes instead of weeks or months. By extending the modern data stack to streamline AI data pipelines, FeatureByte accelerates innovation while reducing compute and resource costs by up to 5X. FeatureByte is backed by leading AI investors Glasswing Ventures and Tola Capital. Learn more at www.featurebyte.com.

