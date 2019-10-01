New Features and Functionality Enhance Meridian Medical Management's VertexDr® Product Suite

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Medical Management today announced that the newest version of VertexDr is 100% compliant with the latest regulations for Meaningful Use Stage 3 as well as the Promoting Interoperability (formerly ACI) reporting standards. Additionally, a new module has been added to allow practices to send appointment and billing reminders to patients via text messages.

"The VertexDr product suite was designed to accelerate physician reimbursements, simplify workflow, and increase internal efficiencies with a comprehensive platform of integrated solutions. Text reminders were one of the top-requested product features and we are pleased to deliver this functionality to our customers. We are also committed to providing ongoing updates to comply with standards such as the Meaningful Use requirements," said Lindsey Welz, VertexDr product manager.

"Our providers and staff are excited about using text reminders to streamline and improve communications with our patients," said Joanne Law, practice administrator for Pediatrics Plus in North Haven, CT. "We are pleased to see this feature added to VertexDr."

VertexDr is one of the only fully-integrated electronic medical record and practice management systems encompassing appointment scheduling, practice management, electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS), customizable electronic health records, mobile functionality, and automation. The embedded PrecisionBI analytics solution enables practices to operate with greater transparency and efficiency and achieve the outcomes needed in today's highly competitive market.

