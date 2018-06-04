New Features and Upgrades Debut Onboard Crown Princess

Sailing on a series of Mediterranean voyages for the 2018 summer season, Princess guests will return from touring ancient civilizations and historical museum collections to find new culinary offerings, upgraded accommodations, relaxing options in the Lotus Spa and more. After a summer in the Mediterranean, Crown Princess takes Princess guests to the Caribbean where award-winning shore excursions and fascinating onboard programs bring the culture and colors of the islands to life.

"Crown Princess first debuted in 2006 with several industry-first offerings, including our revered adults-only Sanctuary," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Now, 12 years later, we're continuing our commitment to offer Crown Princess guests the next evolution of signature Princess product innovations while they cruise to their bucket-list destinations."

Crown Princess now proudly displays the line's signature logo on her bow and has new and enhanced offerings onboard including:

Top-Deck Dining Venues – Four Princess top-deck outdoor dining offerings have been revitalized, renamed and enhanced, including:

The Salty Dog Grill (formerly Trident Grill) – guests can indulge in a variety of signature Princess burgers grilled up with 100 percent all-beef patties and buns freshly baked onboard, or choose from new Street Tacos made with grilled chipotle-lime chicken or roasted sweet potato-green chile at the new Salty Dog Grill. For a nominal charge, "The Ernesto" burger, from Chef Ernesto Uchimura, voted "#1 Burger at Sea" by Cruise Critic, is also available, where guests can accompany their selections with loaded fries in tempting varieties include chili cheese and bacon & cheese. Classic hot dogs round out the menu offerings at the new on-deck dining venue.

(formerly Trident Grill) – guests can indulge in a variety of signature Princess burgers grilled up with 100 percent all-beef patties and buns freshly baked onboard, or choose from new Street Tacos made with grilled chipotle-lime chicken or roasted sweet potato-green chile at the new Salty Dog Grill. For a nominal charge, "The Ernesto" burger, from Chef Ernesto Uchimura, voted "#1 Burger at Sea" by Cruise Critic, is also available, where guests can accompany their selections with loaded fries in tempting varieties include chili cheese and bacon & cheese. Classic hot dogs round out the menu offerings at the new on-deck dining venue. Slice (formerly Prego Pizzeria) – featuring west coast and east coast offerings, Princess guests will enjoy the cruise line's signature classic Neapolitan-style pizza that has been voted "Best Pizza at Sea" by USA Today. New menu items include Deep Dish Focaccia layered with marinara, meatballs and cheese, California Artisanal Toast including Cali-Avocado or Caprese, as well as Sliced Stromboli, an east coast take on an Italian calzone filled with deli meats and cheese.

(formerly Prego Pizzeria) – featuring west coast and east coast offerings, Princess guests will enjoy the cruise line's signature classic Neapolitan-style pizza that has been voted "Best Pizza at Sea" by USA Today. New menu items include Deep Dish Focaccia layered with marinara, meatballs and cheese, California Artisanal Toast including Cali-Avocado or Caprese, as well as Sliced Stromboli, an east coast take on an Italian calzone filled with deli meats and cheese. Coffee & Cones (formerly Sundaes Ice Cream Bar) – offering treats of gourmet ice-cream sandwiches, complimentary ice cream cones and now brewing specialty coffee on the top deck, serving New Grounds Crafted Coffee.

(formerly Sundaes Ice Cream Bar) – offering treats of gourmet ice-cream sandwiches, complimentary ice cream cones and now brewing specialty coffee on the top deck, serving New Grounds Crafted Coffee. The Mix (formerly Mermaid's Tale) – the poolside bar has been refreshed and the brightly lit surroundings create a festive atmosphere for guests celebrating the day or catching up with friends and family.

Princess Luxury Bed – available in every stateroom aboard Crown Princess, the Princess Luxury Bed was developed by Princess Cruises in collaboration with board-certified sleep expert, Dr. Michael Breus and renowned HGTV designer Candice Olson. The bed offers the ultimate night of sleep at sea combining the science of sleep with the pinnacle of design and recently received the highest ranking for "Best Cruise Ship Beds" by Cruise Critic.

Club Class Mini-Suites – Crown Princess offers Club Class Mini-Suites, the new premium stateroom category featuring VIP amenities and exclusive dining. This elevated mini-suite category features select perks including new Club Class Dining, a reserved dining area with expedited seating and expanded menu options, as well as priority embarkation and disembarkation.

Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center – for cruisers ages 3-17, Crown Princess will offer a reimagined youth center – Camp Discovery – created in partnership with Discovery™, as part of the cruise line's Discovery at SEA program. Catering to specific age groups, kids and teens can make new friends and participate in activities specially designed to help them discover, play, create and huddle. Camp Discovery programs are being delivered onboard while we continue the transformation which will be completed by early summer.

Enhanced Boutiques – guests will enjoy aesthetic enhancements to the Shops of Princess, offering an upgraded shopping experience, such as a branded Effy Fine Jewelry boutique. There will also be new products to choose from featuring a collection of Princess branded athletic wear and logo apparel displayed in a newly designed Logo shop.

Casino – guests ready to take a gamble will take their chances surrounded by new carpet, light fixtures and bar TV screens.

Lotus Spa & Fitness Center – a space where guests can relax and invigorate, salon and treatments rooms have been upgraded and the latest in fitness equipment is now available.

Further general refurbishing and technical updates have also been implemented aboard Crown Princess.

More details about Crown Princess sailing in the Mediterranean for the upcoming summer 2018 season can be found at http://www.princess.com/europe.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 360 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursion to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-features-and-upgrades-debut-onboard-crown-princess-300659253.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

