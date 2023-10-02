New Features to REVLAB Technology's Hospitality Solution Entice New York Hoteliers

News provided by

REVLAB Technology LLC

02 Oct, 2023, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVLAB Technology, the staple company responsible for hotel employee safety is pushing new boundaries and rolling out massive updates to their Hospitality Solution System. REVLAB is proving that new hotel technology can not only improve operations but also cut costs. 5 to 10 years ago, hotel safety systems could easily cost up to $60,000 for a 100-room hotel and would require a complicated implementation of the hotel's IT network infrastructure. REVLAB Technology revolutionized the industry by providing a system that does not require complicated integration, is easy to self-install, and has great customer support.

What is Technology Negligence?

Hotel technology negligence commonly refers to the failure of a hotel or hospitality establishment to properly implement, maintain, or leverage technology in its operations and guest services. This negligence can manifest in various ways, such as outdated or malfunctioning systems, inadequate cybersecurity measures, or a lack of staff training in using technology effectively. When hotels neglect their technological infrastructure, it can result in employee dissatisfaction, compromised data security, and operational inefficiencies. Ultimately, technology negligence can result in hurting a hotel's reputation. In an era where technology plays a significant role in the hospitality industry, neglecting its proper integration can lead to lost opportunities and increased risks. Many hotels in New York with current panic button systems have yet to be reevaluated / tested their systems in the last 5 to 10 years for accuracy, functionality, and many other factors.

New York Panic Button Provider

REVLAB Technology expands into the New York market for hospitality safety systems as many hoteliers search to upgrade their outdated technology. REVLAB keeps things simple by providing a new generation of technology while reducing maintenance and ongoing costs in the long run. Technology has rapidly been advancing and it is no surprise that hotel safety technology has also been affected. Utilizing technology such as Mobile Device Management software, REVLAB can now remotely address issues and force updates with its Hospitality Solution Devices all in little to no downtime.

REVLAB stands ready to support a variety of hotels across New York in providing safety systems that improve the hotel's operational efficiency. REVLAB 's Hospitality Solution Devices upgrade themselves every few months with constant software releases. It has never been easier to upgrade! 

Learn more: Hotel Panic Button | REVLAB Technology | USA

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE REVLAB Technology LLC

Also from this source

REVLAB Technology Seeks New Partnerships to Expand its Partner Network in Hospitality Technology and Safety

REVLAB Technology Upgrades Hospitality Solution Device with Latest Panic Button App Features

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.