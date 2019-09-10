New FedRAMP Ready Digital Experience Management Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberta , a leading Web & Mobile DevOps platform, has achieved FedRAMP Ready designation, and is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors. Built by PortlandLabs, Liberta Server manages the deployment, operations and hosting of a complex web and mobile presence. It is a SaaS digital experience management platform (DXP).

FedRAMP is a government-wide compliance program with a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring. Cloud service providers with a FedRAMP Authorization have successfully been through a detailed evaluation of systems and processes, which continues annually.

"Cloud migrations can be an excellent opportunity to improve old legacy systems, but there needs to be a unique focus on safety and process when delivering solutions to the government," says Franz Maruna, CEO at PortlandLabs. "Our years of work with the U.S. Army have taught us what it really takes to safely manage a robust web and mobile presence. With Liberta Server, we've been able to successfully integrate a collection of useful digital communication tools for enterprise grade solutions across the government."

Liberta Server manages deployment and compliance around the following FedRAMP Ready tools and services:

Website and Mobile Application development, management, and hosting

Managed concrete5 CMS

SSL certificate and domain management

SSO Employee Portal (Agency Access Management)

Analytics Reporting

Marketing Automation

Headless CMS

Digital Asset Management System

Intranet/Extranet Hub

24/7 Tier 3 technical support. The Liberta platform is delivered with hands-on service and support from the PortlandLabs team.

Lisa Nicholson, CISO at PortlandLabs, says, "We were able to achieve ISO 27001 certification, a U.S. Army Authorization to Operate (ATO), and now FedRAMP Ready accreditation in only a year because of the focused nature of the dedicated team at PortlandLabs. We already work with our clients to manage their ADA 508, GDPR, and CCPA requirements. Now that we meet the FedRAMP Moderate Controls with Privacy Overlay as well as the DoD DISA SSP Addendum set of controls, we will obtain SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI and other compliance as needed since so many of the controls overlap."

About PortlandLabs

Founded in 2002, PortlandLabs is a privately held software company dedicated to making digital communication easy and good for everyone. They lead the open source ecosystem, concrete5 , and build high performance, complex web presences including hosting, support and maintenance for mission critical websites around the world. Liberta is created and managed by PortlandLabs.

